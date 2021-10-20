WINCHESTER - Outdoor dining will continue in Winchester for at least one more month, thanks to the Select Board extending the deadline to Nov. 15 to the six restaurants that currently offer it.
With the deadline set to expire soon, the board initially discussed extending it to December with DPW oversight (something the board did last year). Member Michael Bettencourt felt it made sense and also gave the establishments time to remove their outdoor dining infrastructure before the deadline expires.
“We should extend it as long as the elements will allow,” he argued.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff agreed, wondering how long the town could legally extend the deadline for, thinking they were still under the governor’s emergency authorization.
Town Counsel Mina Makarious said he didn’t think a particular deadline existed, meaning the town could extend it as long as they wanted (while under emergency authorization). He did note the town bylaw calls for ending outdoor dining on Oct. 31 (so the town would revert back to that once the governor ended the emergency authorization).
While Bettencourt and Goluboff backed any date, barring snowstorms, member Rich Mucci wanted to see the deadline end on Nov. 14 due to the upcoming holiday shopping season. He felt this season would be more difficult due to the coronavirus and the current shipping issue where many cargo ships remain in limbo off the coast of California.
He asked his fellow board members to give downtown businesses every possible advantage, including as many parking spaces as possible. He noted how some business owners make most of their profits during the next two months. He also felt there was less of an appetite (pun possibly intended) for outdoor dining at night in December.
Mucci acknowledged the town started the outdoor dining season earlier this year, around mid-March, so restaurants had plenty of time to take advantage of it.
“It’s been a great success,” he said about outdoor dining, “but retailers need the spaces.”
Goluboff pushed back slightly, arguing that additional spaces don’t actually benefit downtown businesses. He said, as he has at previous meetings when parking comes up, there’s plenty of spaces if shoppers are willing to walk a block or two. He cited a Chamber of Commerce survey to back up his point.
“I think retailers do better with an open street,” he suggested.
Regardless, chair Susan Verdicchio backed shutting down outdoor dining before Thanksgiving, pointing to how quickly the weather could turn. Therefore, after Bettencourt proposed extending outdoor dining to Nov. 15 at 5 p.m., the board voted unanimously in favor.
