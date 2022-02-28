WINCHESTER - Current Chair of the School Committee and Winchester resident for 11 years, Karen Maruyama Bolognese, is running for re-election for the School Committee. She has served on the committee for the last three years, including as chair and vice-chair.
According to Bolognese, it takes time and effort for a member to build relationships with school and government organizations and to understand the issues and nuances. Two of her three years serving have been spent in the pandemic.
She added that "as we emerge from this, I'm running for re-election to bring consistency, level-headed leadership, and the knowledge I’ve gained to help our district focus on long-term planning and to enable all our children to reach their full potential.”
If re-elected she would like to help improve communication with the community-at-large so that all stakeholders and taxpayers can learn about the tremendous work the administration and educators are doing every day for students. The district is using multiple sources of data and assessments to review programming and initiatives. She would like to use this approach to see where they need improvements and prioritize needs so they can direct their resources most thoughtfully and efficiently. An example of this is working with Winchester, MA Special Education Parent Advisory Council (WinPAC) for a better understanding of early literacy.
She wants the school system to enable every student to reach their full potential as every child is unique and learns and responds differently. She added that the schools need to support educators and students in a life of learning and growing. It is important to bring many perspectives and set an example in town for the inclusion and collaboration the town strives for in its schools.
In her experiences as chair and vice-chair, she worked to lead a collaborative and thoughtful team and process—driving sustainable policy, curriculum, and fiscal responsibility. In all these initiatives she strived to listen to the diverse ideas and experiences of the community. She feels that this makes for a stronger decision-making process and a healthier school system.
She advocated for fiscal responsibility with a strategic long-term view. At $58M, the school budget is by far the largest line item in the town's budget. She is proud that every budget she brought forward during her tenure has been thoroughly vetted and fiscally responsible. The budget is representative of the community values so Winchester must continue to fund necessary programs to remain a high-performing district. She believes it is essential to have experienced leadership on the committee who understand the sources of revenue, issues, and constraints of the budget and who can work closely with town leadership.
She noted that the town has strong support for school projects. In particular, she is talking about the new Lynch School and the long-term strategizing for the Muraco School. They are well into the multi-year Lynch project with the Massachusetts School Building Authority, examining the site options for the new school and designing a building that best reflects the community's needs most cost-effectively. Bolognese will continue to support the voices of families and residents to see the town through to a new Lynch in 2025.
The major issue facing the school district is dealing with the global pandemic. She commented that none of them could have ever imagined that they would be dealing with a pandemic for two of the last three years or that they would need to provide more social-emotional support than ever to help students emerge from this pandemic. They increased student support by hiring a Dean of Student Life, as well as additional nurses, counselors, and programming for students at all grade levels and development. She is proud of the work that has been done but the work needed to fully recover from this pandemic is not over.
They need to ensure that fiscal responsibility, a strong curriculum, and diverse, inclusive schools are the foundation of post-pandemic student life. She will also continue to support and advocate for long-term district planning and responsible budgeting to make sure the needs of children are met so the community can emerge from these COVID years better than before.
In regards to the Winchester community, Bolognese stated that it is a diverse and engaged community. She has served since 2011 on Town Meeting and for 11 years in the parent associations at all levels, working with people from many different backgrounds on multiple projects and events. She added that it is vital that Winchester listens to the voices in the community and make balanced and well-informed decisions. She also mentioned that in schools the children have many different lived experiences, and the town needs to provide the access and support they need to succeed to their greatest potential.
Bolognese is the only woman of color on the School Committee and as a mother of three in elementary, middle, and high school she brings a unique perspective and understanding to the committee in terms of diversity, inclusion, and belonging. She noted that this begins with listening, caring, respecting all views, working collaboratively, and understanding how to navigate school and government organizations.
She believes that the town needs experience more than ever. With planning on the Lynch School rebuild, long-term strategic visioning, and helping students recover from the pandemic, the success of students and the school system depends on caring, informed leadership. She hopes that Winchester residents will consider her experience, vision, and deep understanding of how to get things done in the school system when casting their ballots this election season.
