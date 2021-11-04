WINCHESTER - Tonight, at 7 p.m., Town Meeting resumes with the (hopeful) completion of Article 9, which would allow the Select Board to increase the payment to the owners of the property at the corner of Washington Street and Swanton Street as the town attempts to take the property for use as affordable housing via eminent domain.
This property underwent changes from a thriving family business, to several local businesses, to almost becoming a large-scale CVS, to almost becoming affordable housing, to now a boarded up eyesore for neighbors owned by people who don’t seem to have a desire to develop it.
Town Meeting began debate on this article on Monday night, but after an hour of discussion (and the lateness of the hour), Town Moderator Heather von Mering made the executive decision to call the meeting and resume debate tonight.
At one point on Monday, Town Meeting debated indefinitely postponing this article, at the request of Town Meeting member Pamela Cort. That motion failed 56-81.
The main issues involve the idea of using eminent domain and authorizing the town to spend more money on the property. Town Meeting last fall already authorized the Select Board to obtain the property; however, according to Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, the initial $3.15M won’t be enough, so the article increases the amount to $5.3M.
By getting this piece of land, Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio said her board is “renewing our efforts to redevelop this property.” She added how the site has been vacant for years and is hampered by local zoning and its poor condition (it may need remediation work due to possible soil contamination).
A 2019 proposal by Brian Melanson received the support of the neighborhood, but that project fell apart for unknown reasons (possibly due to COVID). Prior to that, neighbors fought against a CVS proposal and won in land court.
Once the Melanson deal fell through, he sold it to the current owners who have yet to act (nor do they seem interested in selling to the town). Since they reportedly paid $4M for the property, it would stand to reason the town, in taking it by eminent domain and needing to offer “fair market value,” would need to spend more than the original $3.15M allotted at spring Town Meeting.
In fact, Bettencourt said they needed to raise the price by slightly more than $2M due to new information and a new appraisal value, as another offer was made on the property.
Both Verdicchio and Bettencourt said the 2030 Master Plan called this site an “evolving opportunity area” and a place to “create affordable housing” (it should be noted Town Meeting has yet to approve the Master Plan, though it received the endorsement of the Planning Board). Verdicchio added it’s a prime location for mixed-use housing. Because the town’s affordable housing stock sits just below five percent, it desperately needs more affordable units to reach the state mandated 10 percent level.
Even safe harbor, i.e. creating 40 affordable units each year, won’t help, as the town will lose that status in March of next year unless it can permit a 40-unit affordable housing project or show the Department of Housing and Community Development it’s close to doing that. (Bettencourt said this project, if the town can obtain the property and find a developer, could accomplish that goal.)
Should Town Meeting eventually pass this article tonight, Bettencourt said money in the Affordable Housing Trust could help cover the first two years of interest payments when the town borrows the needed amount from the state. He also said the town could use money from the federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) fund.
Speaking to that, State Representative Michael Day popped in to announce the House just passed an ARPA bill that included an additional $150,000 for the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. He said that could knock off two years of debt-service payments.
“This should stay in through the Senate process,” he noted, adding his support for the article.
Should the town reject this article, Verdicchio said the property could be used for a 40B project. Bettencourt added the town’s goal remains selling it to a qualified developer through the Request for Proposals (RFP) process to create affordable housing units. This is the reason the town can take the property through eminent domain, because it’s considered for the “betterment of the town.”
Bettencourt finished by saying, “the neighborhood needs protection.”
The Finance Committee recommended favorable action, 7-4-1, with chair Megan Blackwell noting some concerns such as the possibility for environmental remediation and if the town would regain its purchase price in a sale. However, she noted most of her committee saw the benefits of growing the town’s affordable housing stock.
The Housing Partnership Board recommended favorable action, as well, with chair John Suhrbier calling it an “excellent location to build affordable units and retail space.” He noted the town’s lack of success in negotiating with the current owners.
Town Meeting speaks
Members of Town Meeting were split on supporting this article. Some wondered if this would even help keep the town in safe harbor while others wondered how long the process would take and if the town would gets its money back.
Bettencourt acknowledged obtaining the property would most likely not impact the town’s safe harbor status come March, but added, “we will make the case to DHCD that we’re moving forward.” He also said the process would move quickly if the article receives Town Meeting support.
“We can issue an order of taking,” he said, “and then have 60 days to provide fair market value to the owners.”
He added the town could have a developer by March.
Some Town Meeting members showed concern regarding the town taking the property at all, due to what some said was the town’s “poor track record of property development.” Whether that’s an accurate statement or not, this article didn’t authorize the town to take the property as that already happened last fall; rather, this article authorizes the town to offer the owners more money, up to $5.3M.
Rejecting this article doesn’t stop the town from taking the property, though it does make it nearly impossible. Even if the town has a poor track record of property development, Town Meeting authorized an Affordable Housing Trust Fund for the exact purpose of allowing the town to negotiate and buy properties for affordable housing.
Regardless, not everyone agrees the town should make this move. Town Meeting member Tony Conte said, “I don’t want to take the risk” when talking about the town possibly losing money on the deal, as he noted the cost of the taking could ultimately be determined by the judicial process.
Conte added the site could be commercial property and help increase the tax base.
If it gets developed for affordable housing, Town Meeting member Roger Wilson asked how long wold it take the town to reach 10 percent if it developed 40 units per year. Town Planner Brian Szekely said it could take another 10-12 years.
One resident who favored the project, Annika Bergstrom, called increasing affordable housing very important.
“Any effort to get close to 10 percent is important,” she stressed, “as I don’t want people to get priced out.”
Many Town Meeting members, both for and against the article, claimed to support the need for affordable housing. Cort, who made the motion to indefinitely postpone, said she backed the idea of affordable housing - even with this particular parcel of land - but saw a lot of unknowns and questions (including the possible need for soil remediation).
She called using eminent domain a “nuclear” option and suggested Town Meeting should have passed a bylaw to prevent buildings from falling into disrepair if they are so concerned about the condition of the property.
Town Meeting member Ann Sera, backing the idea of indefinitely postponing the article, said she supported affordable housing, just not the price increase. She argued the appraisal, which she said was done in secret, should have occurred in a public forum.
Once Town Meeting rejected the motion to indefinitely postpone, member John Richard, speaking to the main article, expressed his disappointment the town would even attempt to use eminent domain to take the property.
“I can’t vote to take someone else’s property,” he pushed, calling it “un-American.”
He said the owners had a right to hold onto it. He called using eminent domain as leverage in negotiations, something the Select Board can do, “chilling.” He asked the board to amend the article by removing the phrase eminent domain (eds. note: Town Meeting last fall debated the need for that exact phrase in the original article allowing the Select Board to obtain this property, but ultimately passed the article as written).
Another Town Meeting member opposed the article due to the wording of what happens next. Jared Cummings shared concerns that Town Meeting doesn’t have a say in the process after this vote and, therefore, couldn’t support the current language.
A member torn on the issue, Dorothy Symbol wanted more information and details. She wanted to see any potential affordable units earmarked for public servants. She also questioned if the town could even use eminent domain in this scenario.
Town Counsel Mina Makarious said affordable housing is considered a “valid public purpose.”
Former Select Board member and current Town Meeting member Jacqueline Welch called the article an “honorable” attempt to increase the town’s affordable housing stock; however, she expressed concerns with the numbers, worried the town wouldn’t make its money back without allowing a developer to build a “large building.” She, like Simboli, sought more details.
Before ending discussion, several people spoke out in favor of the article to help the neighborhood. Town Meeting member Crista Russo asked her fellow members to “stand up for the neighborhood,” saying it's been neglected. She also said it’s not un-American to ask the owners to remove graffiti or clean up the property.
Two others, Russell Gay and Pressede Calabi, wanted to see Town Meeting support the neighborhood with Gay noting how Town Meeting favored this project in 2020.
Select Board asks nicely
Bettencourt, the lead sponsor of the article, tried to persuade Town Meeting to vote in the affirmative by reminding them they supported the initial article last fall to obtain the property. He called the only risk to getting the parcel “fair market value” meaning, yes, the town could spend more on it than it’s ultimately worth (to another developer).
Speaking to the need for eminent domain, he said they could keep negotiating with the owners and keep waiting, but, as Verdicchio noted earlier, that leaves the door open for the owners to sell to another developer who might propose a 40B project much greater than what the town desires.
He also told Town Meeting his board spent a “lot of time negotiating with the owners.”
Bettencourt added how the town can’t discuss the appraisal aspect or it could hurt them in negotiations (when it comes to fair market value).
“We need to repair this dilapidated part of town and I know Town Meeting support is there,” he said, adding that rejecting this article would leave a “lot of tax revenue on the table.”
In the end, the Select Board member asked Town Meeting to move this project forward “to help the neighborhood have a say,” adding he would be happy to amend the article so that the project returns to Town Meeting once a developer is chosen.
