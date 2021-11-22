WINCHESTER - Town Meeting supported the Select Board’s request for additional money to pay for projects associated with the MBTA Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station construction. Town Meeting authorized $315,000 from Free Cash for use on what the Select Board called “cost-sharing items,” i.e. wants the town expressed interest in the MBTA wouldn’t cover.
Much of this has to do with the bids on the project coming in over budget, Select Board member and lead sponsor of the article Rich Mucci said. Some of these items include granite cladding, salvaging stone and repainting a pedestrian tunnel.
While the Finance Committee recommended favorable action, they did so by the slimmest margin, 6-5. Chair Megan Blackwell said the minority felt the granite was too expensive, but the majority felt it could increase property values in the area.
Jack LeManager, Chair of the Historical Commission, said his group expressed a desire to retain the granite cladding.
Although Town Meeting ultimately approved the article, some members showed concern over spending that much including Tony Conte who said it wasn’t worth it and Yannis Evrigenis who called it too expensive.
Town Meeting actually already approved a similar article during a previous session; this one merely allows the town to spend the additional money due to the project coming in over bid. As interim Town Manager and Town Engineer Beth Rudolph said, if the article failed the town would have to go back to the table with the MBTA (as the transit authority already included these items in the RFP).
Rudolph also said if the town rejected the article, instead of the granite cladding the MBTA would use a precast concrete panel.
With the article passing, 125-19, most members voted in favor including Tom Howley, who hoped the town could keep the granite cladding for decades and Jason Lewis who urged Town Meeting not to be penny wise and pound foolish.
Lewis called it a “very important project” and said the MBTA was committed to it. He added how it wasn’t anyone’s fault the project costs increased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.