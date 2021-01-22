WINCHESTER - At the end of the school year, Superintendent Judy Evans will be retiring. Evans has been the Superintendent for the Winchester Public Schools for the past six years. Although Evans lives in Central Mass. currently, she had family in Winchester and lived here years ago.
Evans shared that it has been an incredible experience and she has greatly enjoyed the supportive community, great relationships with town employees and boards, wonderful teachers and support staff, talented school and district leaders, and terrific students.
Reflecting on her time as superintendent, she revealed that her biggest accomplishment was ensuring a healthy balance between academic achievement and physical/emotional well-being. She added the things that contributed to this success were later start times, better support for counseling, improved assessments, and a de-emphasis on standardized testing. Her biggest challenge was balancing her own family and health with the demands of the superintendent's role.
In her role, she learned that "relationships are at the heart of any successful organization and classroom. Children cannot learn if they do not feel safe and heard."
Before her position as superintendent for WPS, she had been a high school teacher, assistant principal, and principal. She worked as the assistant superintendent in Shrewsbury, and was superintendent for seven years in Medway before coming to Winchester. She was intrigued by the Winchester position because the district was poised to innovate and she thought her experience was a good fit.
She mentioned that she will always see herself as a teacher first as she received the “Teacher of the Year” designation from Alvirne High School in Hudson, NH.
She will miss the students a great deal.
“They are unfailingly hard-working, kind and a real tribute to their families and teachers,” Evans commented.
She feels as though education is a calling rather than a career and further explained that their work with students has an impact not only on them but on the future of our nation and the world and it is not only a great responsibility but a great joy. Her advice to the next superintendent would be to listen, learn, and get to know the many wonderful and talented people who help make the district so incredible.
In her career, she mentioned that retired Superintendent Tony Bent was an incredible mentor who taught her so many valuable lessons about leadership.
Her decision to retire was a difficult one as she loved every day of her career as an educator, but having lost close family members and friends in recent years, she knew that it was time to seek her life balance. During retirement, she plans to reconnect with family and friends, get in shape, catch up on sleep, and do some writing and art.
She stated that Winchester families care deeply about their children’s education. They are willing to support, but not afraid to question and push their thinking so that they are doing the very best they can to achieve excellence. She wants to thank everyone in Winchester for their support, encouragement, and dedication to the students and schools.
It is clear that Evans will be greatly missed.
Brian Vernaglia, Chair of the Winchester School Committee stated, “as Superintendent of Schools for the last six years, Dr. Evans has deftly led us through many challenges from building projects to complex budgeting to our COVID-19 response. More importantly, however, she has made a real difference in the lives of all the children of Winchester by being their advocate in many ways.”
He goes on to state that Dr. Evans was not just a district leader but also a close friend. He is happy that she will now have an opportunity to step back and enjoy time with her family and friends as he said there are no days off for a superintendent especially during the COVID era.
Town Manager, Lisa Wong noted how “Judy is a wonderful role model and a capable leader who I will miss working with.”
According to Vernaglia, the School Committee posted the job opening for an interim Superintendent of Schools to start no later than July 1,2021. As Vernaglia said, it will be impossible to replace Evans, but they will endeavor to find an experienced leader to bridge their district to a permanent successor.
