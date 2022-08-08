WINCHESTER - Nicole Langley, new Director of the Winchester Public Library, is settling in as she started work on July 25. She replaced longtime Director Ann Wirtanen who recently retired.
She has a Bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and teaching from Regis College and Master’s degrees in Library Science and US History from Simmons University. She worked and volunteered in a variety of types of libraries over the course her education and career, both in Massachusetts and in Florida including a small historical library in downtown Boston, the National Archives, and a digital library as well as public libraries.
She works as a library director because of her appreciation of the history of the United States and of a desire to participate in ensuring municipalities function well, through ensuring residents are informed, active and reading.
The last six years have been spent as library director in Stoneham though she visited the Winchester Public Library a number of times growing up. She also has worked over five years at Mahoney’s Garden Center and is elated to be working in the Winchester Public Library.
According to Langley, the job of a library director generally focuses on administrative duties dealing with the budget, human resources, the facility, etc. She further stated that being in this role is never dull. She is ready to serve the community in her new role and eager to work with the rest of the library staff to investigate and implement new library services to residents, local businesses, other town departments and visitors to Winchester.
She is always available by phone at 781-721-7177 or by email at nlangley@minlib.net.
