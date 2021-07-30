WINCHESTER - With the Select Board filling three of the five seats on the Waterfield Task Force this week, it’s now up to the two groups - Citizens for a Better Waterfield and Residents for Waterfield Facts - to nominate one person each to fill the remaining two seats. The Select Board will conduct interviews with those candidates on Monday night.
The Select Board said the task force could start meeting as early as the first or second week in August, with the goal to have recommendations ready by September for the negotiating team. The eventual end game sees a new deal between the town and Civico ready by fall Town Meeting in November.
If talks between the town and developer break down, this could push the timeline out even further. It could result in the town having to reach out to another developer (Pennrose was the Select Board’s second choice). This wouldn’t affect the task force, as they are only offering recommendations on what kind of deal the town should acquire (how many affordable units, how many parking spaces, how much money, acceptable building height, etc) regardless of who the developer is.
However, if the team successfully negotiates with Civico, then Town Meeting would once again have to approve the Land Development Agreement (as they did back in the spring, before the special election overturned that vote). If not, and they end up negotiating successfully with another developer after fall Town Meeting, the town could always hold a special Town Meeting any time to approve a Land Development Agreement (if the Select Board chooses not to wait until next spring).
Either way, the town’s main objective remains to continue to negotiate with Civico and hopefully work out a deal beneficial to both parties. During the run-up to the special election, residents expressed concerns with money, parking and the 99-year lease. Therefore, the task force could recommend a shorter lease and/or the developer agreeing to pay the town more money (the Waterfield lot is assessed at more than $3M; though, to get that amount, the town would most likely need to sell the land and not lease it).
