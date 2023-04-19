WINCHESTER - Several articles will appear on the Town Meeting warrant under the consent agenda, which members vote on en mass. Those articles include:
Article 6
To transfer from Free Cash, or other available funds, money to pay bills incurred in prior fiscal years. The town moderator will ask Town Meeting to indefinitely postpone this article.
Article 7
To transfer from the Water & Sewer Retained Earnings or other available funds a sum of money to supplement or reduce appropriations previously voted for FY23. The town moderator will ask Town Meeting to indefinitely postpone this article.
Article 9
To appropriate $248,765.05 from the PEG (Public, Education, Government) Access and Cable Related Fund to pay for PEG access service programming, monitoring the cable operator’s compliance with the franchise agreement and preparing for renewal of the cable franchise license including any associated expert and legal services.
Article 10
To appropriate a sum of money from the Parking Meter Fund to the Wedgemere Parking Account and the Town Center Parking Account to pay for parking meter equipment and all related costs, maintenance of parking lots, and other costs associated with the collection and enforcement of parking ticket revenues at the Wedgemere and downtown parking lots. The town moderator will ask Town Meeting to indefinitely postpone this article.
Article 12
To transfer $176,159.25 from surpluses previously appropriated for specific capital projects to the Building Stabilization Fund and $15,889.59 to the Capital Stabilization Fund.
Article 16
To transfer $85,000 from Free Cash to supplement an Eversource account for the purpose of engineering and other consulting services regarding the location and construction of Eversource electronic transmission lines.
Article 22
To appropriate $30,000 to the Building Stabilization Fund.
Article 23
To fix the minimum amount that may be spent during FY24 for the town’s revolving funds.
Archival Center - $5,000
Energy use - $80,000
Board of Health clinics - $100,000
Grass fields - $100,000
Synthetic fields - $100,000
Historical Commission - $6,000
Article 24
To authorize the treasurer, with the approval of the town manager and Select Board, to borrow money from time to time in anticipation of revenue for FY24 (beginning July 1).
Article 25
To appropriate a sum of money as may be made available from MassDOT for maintenance, repair, alteration, relocation or other improvements of town ways, and to authorize the Select Board to acquire by purchase, gift, eminent domain or otherwise, any necessary easements or other interests in land therefore, and for the payment of damages and expenses in connection therewith, as well as to authorize the transfer and use for said purposes of any unused balances.
