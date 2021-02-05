STONEHAM - Stoneham couple John Surabian and Diana Nobrega started their business "Lakes Region Bracelet” just a few years ago. Surabian, a Winchester firefighter, and Nobrega, a local teacher, were looking for a way to give back and make a difference in the lives of children in need. The couple chose the Make-A-Wish Foundation to be the main recipient of 15 percent of their total net sales.
Additionally, they also take on other charitable cases that present themselves whenever able.
Despite the strains of the pandemic, Lakes Region Bracelet's business has remained steady. It has been able to donate substantial checks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation about every three to four months.
Surabian acknowledged that the current pandemic is “an even more important time to try to raise funds for these charities helping children in need.”
Nobrega added, "We are so fortunate to be able to make donations like these because of customers that value our product and make a difference by giving back.”
In addition to Make-A-Wish, the couple also takes on other cases where they can make a difference in a young person's life. For instance, LRB and the Surabian family arranged and paid for a brave young girl named Hannah, who battles Leukemia, to attend her first Bruin's game along with her whole family. They also donated to help this family's medical debt.
The sterling silver pieces of jewelry reflect the theme of water. The couple stands by their belief that, "Water represents strength, resilience, and beauty - the shared attributes of the Make-A-Wish Children.”
The meaning behind the jewels and the way customers know that they are contributing to a wonderful cause are what draws people to them. Also, the company has been pleased with increased attention to their products from influential women such as news anchors, dancers, musicians, and bloggers who have shared pictures of themselves modeling their jewelry on social media.
This past year, a water droplet ring was added to the LRB collection and this week they will be revealing a new piece of jewelry on their website: Lakesregionbracelet.com
