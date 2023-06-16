BOSTON – Rubin and Rudman, a Boston-based, full-service law firm, is pleased to announce that Winchester resident David M. Friedman has joined the firm as an Equity Partner in the firm’s Family Law Department. Prior to Rubin and Rudman, Friedman was a partner at Verrill Dana.
Friedman represents and counsels clients in all aspects of family law, including divorce, modification, and enforcement (contempt) proceedings. His particular areas of focus include division of assets, alimony and child support, and child custody and parental rights.
“I am proud to welcome David to the firm and our stellar Family Law Department,” said John J. McGivney, Managing Partner at Rubin and Rudman. “David has built a solid practice representing clients who are oftentimes at the most difficult point in their lives. He is an excellent practitioner who manages both empathy and objectivity for his clients. He is an incredibly valuable addition to our already talented team of family law attorneys,” added McGivney.
Friedman has appeared before trial courts across the Commonwealth, as well as the Massachusetts Appeals Court and Supreme Judicial Court. His cases frequently involve closely held businesses, valuation of commercial and residential real estate, trust interests and inheritance, and complex compensation structures (including equity compensation plans). Friedman is also experienced in conciliating and arbitrating family law matters, as well as representing clients on domestic relations-related appeals, and he regularly negotiates and drafts prenuptial, postnuptial, and nonmarital agreements.
Friedman joins Rubin and Rudman’s robust Family Law Department, one of the largest family law practices in the City of Boston. Their talented team of attorneys are reasonable and effective negotiators, and they often resolve cases successfully without the ordeal and expense of litigating. When settlement isn’t possible, their domestic relations advocates have an excellent track record of success in the Probate and Family Courts and in the Appellate Courts.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Rubin and Rudman,” said Friedman. “With so many dedicated and experienced attorneys skilled in a wide breadth of practice areas, I am able to provide my clients with even greater resources to best serve their needs,” added Friedman.
Friedman is a Council Member of the Boston Bar Association, a Founding Member of the Greater Boston Family Law Inn of Court, and was a member of the 2020-21 Massachusetts Child Support Guidelines Task Force, among several other professional and community organizations.
Friedman was named a Boston Magazine Top Lawyer for 2021-2022 and was listed in The Best Lawyers in America© under Family Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates from 2019-2022. In addition, he was selected by peers for inclusion in New England Super Lawyers© (2022) and New England Rising Stars© (2013-2020).
Friedman received his J.D. from Suffolk University School of Law. Before that, he earned a B.A. from Colby College.
