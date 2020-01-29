WINCHESTER - Town Engineer Beth Rudolph said Toole Design Group is 99 percent done with plans for two areas around the McCall Middle School, Main Street at Washington Street and Mystic Valley Parkway at Waterfield Road.
“We’re getting into the final design weeds,” Toole said, “with some pretty nuanced detail.”
For Main Street at Washington Street, Toole said the project would cost $465,000 including a 15 percent contingency. The town plans to go out to bid this spring with a construction start date of the summer.
For Mystic Valley Parkway, Toole estimated the cost at $640,000 with a 15 percent contingency and the same timeline as the other project. The Mystic Valley Parkway project also received the approval from the Massachusetts Historical Commission and Toole plans to visit with the Conservation Commission in February.
Town officials backed the design including Ben Keeler, co-chair of the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee, who thanked Toole for the design, calling it a “great benefit for the school.”
He praised the addition of bike lanes as part of the plan, but asked for more curb cuts for cyclists. Rudolph said it wouldn’t be that easy.
Keeler also asked about keeping two crossing guards at the Main Street/Washington Street intersection as there are two crosswalks for students to cross. Toole proposed pulling the crossing activity into one smaller section, thereby alleviating the need for two crossing guards.
An abutter on Main Street asked the town to strongly enforce “No Parking” zones and said that a crossing guard is needed in the Mt.Pleasant Street/Main Street area. He also inquired about additional lighting as he said it is very dark there.
Toole said, about the “No Parking” issue, that their design pushes the curb further into the road to discourage parking or even pulling over, because the driver would basically be stopping in the street. Toole expected anyone who did that to get beeped at.
For lighting, Toole said their plan adds a Rapid Flashing Beacon on Mystic Valley Parkway and a new lighting assembly at Main and Washington streets.
The plans also narrow the roadway, which should slow people down, as Select Board member Susan Verdicchio asked about reducing the speed on Main Street. The town has tried this same tactic in other areas where residents have complained about speeding. The plan uses dedicated parking lanes and bike lanes to accomplish the goal.
