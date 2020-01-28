WINCHESTER - With short-term solutions in place at the Church Street, Waterfield Road intersection including the removal of three parking spaces on Waterfield Road, the Select Board heard from Town Engineer Beth Rudolph and Toole Design Group concerning a bigger redesigning of the area.
While removing three parking spaces has increased visibility, Toole said vehicles are still pulling into the intersection to see the traffic on Church Street. One solution involves shortening the crosswalk near Bank of America by about half through the addition of more curbing. Toole also suggested removing 20 ft. of sidewalk on the other side of the street.
These changes, if enacted, will bring back one parking space on Waterfield Road.
Currently, as Toole approaches the 25 percent engineering design phase, they had one question for the Select Board: should they “future-proof” Church Street to fit bike lanes? This would leave the crosswalk 10 ft. longer.
Select Board member Jacqueline Welch proposed an idea similar to what’s used around Boston Common: a bike lane with a floating island. If such an idea comes to Winchester, it would necessitate the removal of parking on one side of Church Street, according to Toole.
Obviously, with Winchester becoming more and more bike friendly through the Tri-Community Bikeway/Greenway, it could make sense to add a bike lane now rather than have Toole come back out sometime in the future. As the town finds out every time it commissions any sort of road work, it’s always more expensive the longer the town puts off the project.
Regardless of whether the town adds a bike lane now, later or never, Toole said the intersection could accommodate all manner of vehicles. The design group ran a turning radius simulation for all vehicles and reported no problems. Unfortunately, if they moved the crosswalk on Waterfield Road further into the intersection, as some board members suggested, it would negatively impact the turning radius for some of the town’s larger vehicles (and delivery vehicles).
Another suggestion, brought forth by Select Board member Amy Shapiro, involved adding a left turn only lane on Waterfield Road. Rudolph passed on the idea fearing it could be dangerous for those using the crosswalk.
When the board opened the hearing for public comment, one resident wondered about all the construction work slated to begin this year and how it would impact traffic all over town, especially in the town center. Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said the town hired Toole to give it a management proposal for all the projects. These projects include: several bridge repairs, work at the McCall Middle School, work at the Winchester Center MBTA Commuter Rail Station, and the eventual 345kV Eversource project (not to mention any other typical spring/summer roadwork such as repaving or sidewalk repair).
Town Manager Lisa Wong mentioned a coordination proposal with Toole scheduled for the board’s next meeting on Monday, Feb. 10. For this project, Toole said to expect it to go out to bid in the winter with a start date of spring 2021. Construction could last two months. The project may force the town to close one lane of traffic.
