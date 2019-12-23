WINCHESTER - On Tuesday, Dec. 17 there was a Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) meeting concerning the River Street 40B project. The River Street Project is a 147-unit affordable housing project at 19-35 River St.
Bruce Adams, Project Manager at Weston & Sampson Engineers located in Reading spoke on the water and sewer systems for development. Weston & Sampson completed the peer review of the water and sewer systems for the development and did a two-point evaluation. One was to determine whether the existing town water and sewer infrastructure could adequately support the development and also whether the development would have any adverse impact on the towns and infrastructure.
Weston & Sampson looked at the amount of water that those 147 units required and then how much wastewater they would discharge. They used typical title 5 flows to make that evaluation and took those and applied peaks to those numbers. The average water demand on a peak level is about 30,800 gallons per day based on that calculation.
They then put those numbers in a computer-based software for both the water and the wastewater systems that they maintain for the town and looked at what the impacts are. Concerning the sewer system, the developer proposes to have two sewer discharges for the building. One is the main discharge for all the wastewater in the building going to a manhole in River Street and another one from an oil-water separator in the garage area that would go to a different manhole.
They looked at those flows, when they enter into the town’s sewer system combined with the existing flows at a worse case basis, how much capacity is taken by those flows and how much remains. They found that at the peak level only about 50 percent of the available capacity in the sewer is being used, which means the development has no adverse impact and the system has adequate capacity to handle the new development.
They then looked at the infrastructure to see if there were any defects. Adams mentioned that other than fairly normal things that you find with existing sewers that are aging there were no major defects.
They also looked at the water system. They looked at two criteria for the water system. One being can the water system provide adequate pressures to the development? And the other being whether an adequate amount of fire flow in terms of volume and pressure can be provided to the development. They followed state criteria when conducting that evaluation. The evaluation showed that the water system pressure for normal domestic use looked good per Adams.
In conclusion, Adams stated that "in summary, the Winchester system both sewer and water can adequately serve the development and the development doesn’t appear to have any adverse impact on the water and sewer systems.”
The next ZBA meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 13 and then again on Monday, Jan. 27. The River Street Project will be discussed further and they will introduce and discuss design at those meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.