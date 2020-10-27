WINCHESTER - Good news for local restaurants, as the Select Board approved an extension on outdoor dining until Tuesday, Dec. 1. Town Manager Lisa Wong requested the board make the extension through the end of this month or later. (Before the vote, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff asked the board to add on a premises extension for alcoholic beverage licenses. That passed, as well.)
Wong said the town would locate outdoor heaters and get them to restaurants before DPW Director Jay Gill acknowledged the DPW found enough heaters for two establishments.
It was Select Board member Amy Shapiro who suggested the Dec. 1 deadline, noting that’s what Boston did recently. The rest of the board agreed with that decision.
The only real issue to extending outdoor dining through November (besides the cold weather) involves the possibility of snow; however, Gill told the board it shouldn’t be a problem. He would make arrangements with the restaurants in the event of a major snowstorm (though Massachusetts doesn’t tend to receive much snow before Dec. 1).
In past days, the board waived some liquor license fees due to the coronavirus pandemic and any fees associated with outdoor heating for FY21 (this fiscal year). This is all in an effort to assist the town’s restaurants, especially now as COVID-19 cases begin to surge again in the state and no one knows if the governor will impose new restrictions on indoor dining.
For those eateries without heaters yet, blankets can also work and Select Board member Jacqueline Welch said they might need to get creative when it comes to keeping their patrons warm during the colder nights (and even days). The town will lend a hand, as well, if possible.
