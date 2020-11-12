WINCHESTER - During night two of Town Meeting, the Select Board asked moderator Peter Haley to suspend the rules and take two articles out of order, articles 12 and 13. Possibly figuring A13 would pass more easily and with less discussion, the board asked Town Meeting to vote that one first. It turns out, they were right.
Although both articles passed by a wide margin, A12 engendered the most discussion. While A13 simply asked Town Meeting to authorize the Select Board to lease land known as the Waterfield Lot for mixed-use and affordable housing, A12 asked Town Meeting to authorize the board to acquire by any legal means available, including eminent domain, land at the corner of Washington and Swanton streets.
The phrase eminent domain caused the most concern among some members of Town Meeting including members of the Planning Board who recommended Town Meeting reject the article unless Town Meeting approved an amendment removing said phrase. That amendment failed with 121 members against.
Eminent domain would allow the town to simply take the properties if it’s for the betterment of the town, then negotiate fair compensation with the owner. That rarely happens, and especially not for properties this size.
The Select Board proposed this article for a couple of reasons: to add more affordable housing stock in town and to clean up the area for the neighbors as those properties remain vacant ever since the Massachusetts Land Court sided with the neighborhood and rejected an attempt by CVS to build a store on the site several years ago.
Once that failed, a developer, Brian Melanson, purchased the properties with the intent to crease 60 units with affordable housing and retail. Although neighbors approved of the plan, the coronavirus hit and forced Melanson to sell to a new owner. That new owner has yet to formally announce or do anything with the site, so it sits dormant.
Ironic, since Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt and Vice Chair Susan Verdicchio told Town Meeting how the area “used to be a bustling site,” once owned by an Italian immigrant who fought in Normandy. He operated the site for 65 years. He passed away in 2017 after being honored by the town the previous year.
Bettencourt and Verdicchio said the board wants to use the site for affordable housing. In fact, once the CVS deal fell through in 2017, Bettencourt said, after a Select Board meeting one night, how the town would love to make a move on the properties but didn’t have the ability. Now, thanks to the Affordable Housing Trust Town Meeting approved at a previous session, the town can jump on this opportunity.
The town’s newly created Master Plan even calls it an “evolving opportunity area,” a key site that connects Washington Street and North Main Street. The Master Plan also calls for more affordable housing (the town currently has only 1.8 percent of its housing stock deemed affordable, which equates to $95,000 per year for a family of four).
Right now, the town remains in Safe Harbor status thanks to several affordable housing projects currently underway around town. However, this will expire in March of 2022 unless the town continues to add more. If that happens, Bettencourt and Verdicchio warned Town Meeting this could mean large 40B projects on Holton Street and/or Ridge Street (both more than 250 units).
Since the article passed, the town can borrow money from the state and use money in the Affordable Housing Trust to pay it back over time (and no money would be used from the operating budget). The property is valued at approximately $3.15M. Three feasibility studies show between 30 or 50 units possible at the site.
When asked, the Finance Committee recommended favorable action (even keeping in the phrase eminent domain) feeling it made sense to have leverage in any possible negotiations. They did express concerns with buying and selling real estate, especially in this climate, worrying the town could lose some money.
The Planning Board on the other hand recommended unfavorable action, suggesting they could support it if the phrase eminent domain was removed.
“This is putting the cart before the horse,” Planning Board Chair Heather von Mering said. “Eminent domain is a last resort and we’re not there yet.”
John Suhrbier, Chair of the Housing Partnership Board, said his board supports the article as written. He said the area has been abandoned too long. He called it an excellent location for a modest number of mixed-income units.
When Town Meeting members weighed in, some agreed with the Planning Board like Tony Conte who shared concerns with the risks involved. He thought if developers had real interest in the properties, the current owner should have no problems selling them. He suggested the site should be privately developed. He called the current market precarious.
He also reminded Town Meeting the town tried this once before with the Wright-Locke Farm (the town purchased the property, then sold it to a developer who couldn’t make all the payments due to the recession forcing the town to take back the property and eventually sell it as open space for less than it paid to acquire it).
When asked by Roger Wilson why the town would be involved in anything not 100 percent rental, Bettencourt said they favored that, but mostly wanted control of the property. He added they were looking at all options.
When Planning Board member Diab Jerius made the motion to amend the article removing the phrase eminent domain, he called it a “bad precedent” and a “powerful tool.” He agreed the site made sense for affordable units and even felt purchasing it could result in a favorable outcome.
“Show Town Meeting you’ve done due diligence, then come back,” he shared.
Agreeing with von Mering that eminent domain is a last resort, Bettencourt said negotiating with the owner would be ideal, but the town needs to keep eminent domain in its back pocket.
“Do we support affordable housing? he asked Town Meeting. “I hope we do.”
He suggested that taking eminent domain off the table “handcuffs us” and he would “reluctantly” move forward with it if necessary.
Defending the need to remove it, von Mering said there wasn’t enough evidence it was needed.
Others, like Russell Gay and Joyce Westner, backed the article as written, noting that eminent domain would be used as a last resort. Gay called the area a great site for 40B while Westner, referring to what Conte said earlier about Wright-Locke Farm, called it “one of the best things to happen to Winchester.”
Once discussion returned to the main motion, most Town Meeting members favored the article. Bennet Heart worried the area could be developed in a less appealing manner. He said acquiring the properties and selling them to the right developer would enliven the area and keep the town above the 40B threshold.
Ed Levesque, a Town Meeting member who lives in the area of Washington and Swanton streets, said he liked “what I’m hearing with the proposals,” but worried about the current owner fighting the town if it attempted to acquire the properties through eminent domain. He asked Town Counsel how long it could take and how costly it could end up.
Special Land Counsel, Richard Bowen, said he spoke to the land owner’s counsel and agreed to meet again in 30-60 days if the article passed (which it did). He said that once the town files for an Order of Taking at the Registry of Deeds, the town owns the properties. He added the owner then has three years to bring the town to superior court. In a worst case scenario, it would take three years to file suit and another two or three years to get to trial.
“The town can make use of the properties the second an Order of Taking is recorded,” he acknowledged.
When asked about a potential legal challenge, Bowen called any potential taking “legitimate” since it “promotes affordable housing, a public purpose.”
In the end, 130 Town Meeting members approved the article while 35 voted against it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.