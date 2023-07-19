WINCHESTER - The art scene in town continues to grow. Whether it’s the Griffin Museum or the cultural council, art plays a major role in shaping Winchester’s identity. Going forward, expect that to only increase.
Peter Pulsifer from the Winchester Cultural Council asked the Select Board to support a program that will allow seven artists to paint over 10 utility boxes around town. The board approved his request, adding a caveat that allows the board to remove and repaint any box at any time if necessary.
Pulsifer said the artists will have two months to paint their assigned boxes and will receive $350 when the work is complete. Pulsifer mentioned one concern: safety in painting the box at the Main Street rotary. He said he’d like to check with the MBTA construction managers to make sure there’s no conflict with their schedule.
He added how the artist is aware of this potential issue “and will work with us in resolving (it).”
He said in addition to the cultural council members - Peter Engledrum, Jian Liu, Anne Westlund, Shukong Ou, and Jeanette Kolodziej - the committee included Hilda Wong-Doo and Denise Konicek, a veteran local artist who Pulsifer said was instrumental in the “shared streets” program placing art on the sidewalk café traffic barriers during COVID.
He said this program would benefit the town, bring more public art to town, supper local artists, and offer growth potential. Several other local communities have a similar program including Belmont and Arlington. Pulsifer said people in Winchester have been asking the cultural council to run a program here.
The boxes are all town-owned (except one) and Pulsifer said the DPW signed off on using them. They will be painted over the summer.
The Select Board all favored the idea with chair Rich Mucci calling it a great continuation for the cultural council and vice-chair Anthea Brady saying she looks forward to seeing the art, noting, “I’ll walk past several of (the boxes).”
Artists
Joyce Westner, box #1 (on the common, Laraway Road at Waterfield Road) - design is a herring, similar to the “found art” sculpture near the Main Street bridge done by Westner’s husband, August.
Sophia Lombardo, box #11 (Washington Street at Forest Street) - design is a rubber duck floating in the midst of the sea (Lombardo is a graduating senior at WHS).
Meghan Sheehan, box #5 (on Skillings Field) - design has a baseball theme, a ball and a “W” logo on one side and a baseball catcher on the other side; box #3 (Main Street rotary) - design is a “local business scene of a bookshop with tiles by local authors in the windows, flower shop and cafe. Brick building with an awning. Design will wrap around the three visible side of the box.”
Mary Grassi, box #4 (Lake Street at Main Street, across from Stop & Shop) - design is marigolds on a background (Grassi was offered the chance to paint a second box, #7 on the ramp from Washington Street to Skillings Road near the Jenks Center with a design of linked hearts and will consider it if the first one goes well).
Lucia Rubini, box #12 (Washington Street at Cross Street) - design is a painting of swans (Pulsifer said some obstruction exists); box #13 (Washington Street at Swanton Street) - design is a painting of a peacock.
Meg Steele Winegerath, requested a box not owned by the town at Fells Road and Hillcrest Parkway, so the cultural council will need to obtain the permission of the state.
Adam Adkison, box #10 (Church Street near Fletcher Street) - design is a sunset/sunrise scene with evocative clouds and a distinctive silhouette (Boston or maybe Winchester). The sides of the box will feature painted flowers.
In addition, cultural council members voted to approve recruiting student artists for the three utility boxes on school property: two at the high school entrance (near Shore Road, box #6) and one at the McCall Middle School skatepark (box #9).
If it pans out, Pulsifer expects the work to commence sometime during the fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.