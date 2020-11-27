WINCHESTER - Town Meeting chose to indefinitely postpone Article 11 dealing with the town’s code-of-bylaws on construction. The article, if passed, would have added the definition of mechanical landscaping in Chapter 32, section 2. The definition is as follows:
“Lawn and plant maintenance at a residential or commercial property using mechanical equipment such as lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, weed whackers on public or private property. ‘Mechanical Landscaping’ shall include work performed by a property owner on his or her own property and not for compensation, but shall not include agricultural work.”
The code-of-bylaws would have also added in the words mechanical landscaping to the paragraph that allows for construction to be conducted only between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
It would also have added in this sentence: “Mechanical Landscaping may be conducted on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.”
Before Town Meeting began discussion, Town Moderator Peter Haley announced an amendment to the article. It stated this would NOT include work performed on a homeowner’s own property. The amendment passed 112-19.
On behalf of the article, Select Board member Amy Shapiro mentioned how Town Meeting rejected a noise bylaw first proposed in 2016 of which mechanical landscaping was a part. She called it very complicated.
She simply referred to this article as an amendment to the construction bylaw that would permit mechanical landscaping between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m..
When Town Meeting member Chris Nixon wondered if the town had issues with landscaping contractors working before 7 a.m., Shapiro said her board received complaints about landscapers, particularly on weekends.
Town Counsel Mina Markarious commented that he felt not including leaf blowers was a “glaring omission.” He added the bylaw can make exceptions for emergencies and public utility work at the Town Manager’s discretion.
Shapiro noted how the bylaw doesn’t apply to anyone not compensated for the work. Town Counsel Art Kreiger added that property owner can refer to a family member. He noted the language wasn’t as clear as it could be, but didn’t think it would be challenged.
Town Meeting member Sherry Winkelman asked the Select Board to rewrite the article for spring or rewrite it for now; either way, she suggested it contained too many double negatives and was too difficult to read already without adding in additional sections.
Town Meeting member Collin Simpson proposed indefinitely postponing the article to spring Town Meeting.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt, in defense of the article, said his board has heard complaints for a long time. He noted how the original construction bylaw came from residents. He said the article wasn’t a regulatory scheme to get kids raking leaves.
“I don’t mind postponing it, but we’ve received quite a few complaints,” he acknowledged. “We’re trying to make it less restrictive.”
Town Meeting member Diab Jerius supported the indefinite postponement, saying it wasn’t clear to whom the article applied. He added that the language was confusing.
In the end, Town Meeting supported the motion to indefinitely postpone the article 88-65.
