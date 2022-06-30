WINCHESTER - The Select Board this week revisited their discussion on American Rescue Plan Act funding, including holding a revote and voting to approve $830,550 to replace the Manchester Field synthetic turf.
The board rescinded three votes made a few weeks ago dealing with broadband access and then revoted those three as one motion to fund $145,000 for added broadband access for the IT and school department at Muraco School and for the Transfer Station and Jenks Center/Council on Aging.
The board also discussed and then approved using ARPA funds to replace the deteriorating synthetic surface at Manchester Field. Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said plans are almost ready to go. She expected, since the board agree to fund it, they would bid the project in July and open bids in August, then start construction in October to finish in November.
Rudolph listed the current cost at $980,550. With $50,000 coming from the synthetic field revolving fund and $100,000 from the sports foundation, that left $830,550 for the board to cover using ARPA funds. Approximately $5M now remains following the board’s latest two approvals.
This is a timely project, as Select Board member Michael Bettencourt called the condition of the field horrible following a recent walk through. He also proposed an add-alternate of water filling stations.
Member Mariano Goluboff concurred, calling a new synthetic turf field a definite need. He also suggested once again to seek alternative funding sources, such as advertising similar to what’s at Nutile Field.
Chair Rich Mucci agreed, noting how the town will need more funding sources going forward. He said the field was overused when it first opened.
The town needs to do the project now or it will have to wait a year as the surface can only be installed when the temperature is above 40 degrees and rising.
“We need to move forward,” Mucci stated, adding that he supported Bettencourt’s proposal of looking into adding in water filling stations.
The chair also said the School Committee and superintendent were consulted and they approved of the project going forward.
