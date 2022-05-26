WINCHESTER - On Monday, May 30, 2022, the Town of Winchester will observe Memorial Day with a parade and civic exercises sponsored by Winchester’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3719 and the town’s Veterans Affairs office.
The parade will muster at the Winchester High School campus a bit before 9 a.m. and step-off at 9:15 a.m. It will turn left at Skillings Road to Washington Street, right on Mt. Vernon Street and pause in front of the Public Safety Building. After continuing, the parade will go around Quill Rotary onto Main Street towards Mystic Valley Parkway where a wreath will be placed at the World War II Memorial. Finally, from Mystic Valley Parkway to Washington Street where a left turn will be taken towards the Edward F. O’Connell Memorial Plaza. Civic exercises will take place.
With the support and encouragement of Winchester’s town government and its citizen, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3719 is able to continue this observance. The line of march and the civic exercises reflect many parts of the community. Present will be, as always, the Police Department’s Honor Guard, members of the Select Board, School Committee and Representative Michael Day. Inspiring music will be heard from Winchester High School band and Chamber Singers as well as from the Boston Firemen’s Band. Men from William Parkman Masonic Lodge will again be with us as well as Boy and Girl Scout troops and civic representatives.
Following the tradition of involving students in this observance, the Post again will have an essay writing challenge for sixth graders from the McCall Middle School. The award will be made at the civic exercises.
All veterans are sincerely encouraged to join in this experience.
