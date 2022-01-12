WINCHESTER - Thanks to the needed repairs and upgrades to the Transfer Station, the Select Board eliminated the SMART program that many residents used to save money (and increase their own recycling). Under the (now defunct) program, residents paid less for a Transfer Station sticker, but paid money per trash bag ($1 for a smaller bag and $2 for a larger bag).
Those users will now pay the same $270 sticker fee as everyone else (although the town runs a program for those struggling financially and anyone in need should contact the town clerk) after interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph did not recommend maintaining the original SMART sticker fee of $170.
Three of the four Select Board members agreed with this decision, with only Michael Bettencourt opposed. He felt the increase (for those who took part in the SMART program) could economically burden some residents, especially as the board just ended the program without much warning.
Bettencourt suggested a “transitional” sticker fee, pointing out that many SMART users did it for the economic benefits. He said the town should “give them an off-ramp.”
Other board members didn’t quite see it the same way, with Mariano Goluboff calling it impractical and unnecessary (to give certain residents a discount). Chair Susan Verdicchio said it would only affect a limited number of people; however, she acknowledged how the town needs people to support the Transfer Station.
Bettencourt called the decision, to increase the sticker fee for former SMART participants, a bigger long-term risk.
“This sends a bad message,” he argued.
DPW Director Jay Gill cautioned Bettencourt that giving some users a discount could upset those residents who continue to pay the full $270 price. He also pointed out the town needs to raise revenue to help pay for the construction costs.
Bettencourt pushed back, noting how the town could recover revenue down the line. He also suggested the need for a long-term program to evaluate income.
With the town moving forward with the $270 sticker fee for all, Goluboff said they just need to communicate to residents the town has a program in place if people can’t pay the full price. Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon said 35 people currently take advantage of the program. She added how some people might be too shy/embarrased to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.