WINCHESTER - In their attempts to find money to help fund the sustainability director position (the town received a grant to cover $52,200 for the first year), the Select Board, at the request of chair Michael Bettencourt, discussed using revenue from building permits.
“Growth means homes are getting bigger,” Bettencourt noted, adding how more and bigger homes also send more greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.
Eventually, when hired, the sustainability director position should, according to Town Manager Lisa Wong, pay for itself.
“The position should bring in more revenue (through grants) than it costs us,” Wong informed the board.
She added how she plans to build the position into the budget and hopes to get town meeting support. The director will help implement the Climate Action Plan Committee’s Climate Action Plan, which seeks to reduce the town’s greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent below the 2006 baseline emission level by 2050.
The goals of the plan involve reducing carbon pollution, aka greenhouse gas emissions aka reducing carbon dioxide. and increasing community resilience. The plan contains two messages: “the is urgent” and “we can do this.”
“The plan has rock-solid science, is doable and implementable,” co-chair of the Climate Action Plan Committee Ruth Trimarchi stressed when she unveiled the plan last summer.
If the town finds additional funds to hire a sustainability director, it will have someone on board to help in that endeavor.
Eviction moratorium
The Select Board heard a request from the local chapter of the NAACP to enact an eviction moratorium. While the federal moratorium remains in place, Bettencourt said the town can’t count on it.
Select Board member Susan Verdicchio suggested bringing the idea to the Board of Health for their support and adding a paragraph urging Gov. Charlie Baker to reinstate the statewide moratorium that elapsed back in October to exist as long as the nationwide moratorium does.
Select Board member Amy Shapiro added the town should identify some housing support organizations, as well.
