WINCHESTER - A quote former Select Board Chair Lance Grenzeback liked to say, “if we can’t make everybody happy, can we at least make them all equally unhappy,” may become the new motto for the lighting policy at Manchester Field following a Select Board meeting this week where the board approved a change recommended by the Field Management Committee to keep the lights on until 9:45 p.m. (but dim them at 9:30 p.m.).
Residents of Manchester Road and surrounding areas spoke out against pushing back the time when the recreation department would turn off the lights. Many argued, in some form or fashion, how the lights were a public nuisance and keeping them on an hour later would only exacerbate the problem.
They mentioned traffic and parking as two other problems, plus trash and public urination.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci broke the issue down into two categories: policy and operation. He suggested the lighting policy had little to do with the operational side of things.
“The light policy won’t fix that,” Mucci said about cleaning up the trash or dealing with the parking situation, adding that many of these problems were under the board’s purview.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt wondered about the parking issue and proposed the DPW install a “Resident Only Parking after 8:30 p.m.” sign on Manchester Road. He also pushed for, and the board approved, what he called a Neighborhood Impact Plan that would help assuage neighbors’ fears and concerns.
Bettencourt argued for shutting down the field at least once every 7-10 days, as well, so as to give the neighborhood a break.
“Don’t book every day of the month straight through,” he proposed.
An argument arose concerning whether or not the board could solve any of these issues, and if not, then why expand the use of the field an extra hour or more. Mucci said it involved consistency and quality of life.
“(Pushing back the shut off time) gives us a little flexibility,” the chair argued. “There’s a need for increased lighting because there’s no place for youth sports.”
Mucci noted how the field is mainly used by in-town groups, but a discussion was still needed with police, fire and the superintendent of schools.
On the flip side, vice-chair Anthea Brady pushed that adding an extra hour won’t fix the issues.
Bettencourt said he sees police in the area a lot, but noted how it’s hard to respond in real time. He suggested more enforcement might be needed, adding there’s “a lot we can do, operationally, with the neighbors.”
He called extending the time to 9:30 p.ml. the right solution.
When it comes to trash, DPW Director Jay Gill took some exception, saying he increased trash pickup to seven days a week. He said DPW addressed each of the problems mentioned.
“I feel we’re doing a good job,” he exclaimed.
Gill said police are on site during events and the DPW is always trying to make improvements. When asked if they’re being proactive, Gill said they can be.
At this, the board felt a plan to address neighbors’ concerns was warranted, especially as it relates to parking. This included the possibility of a residents or neighborhood only parking sign, plus possibly making out-of-town groups deposit $100 as insurance in the event they don’t clean up the area before they leave.
Rec. Dir. Nick Cacciolfi said a new Field Marshal would be starting in two weeks, which could help.
In the end, the board voted, 3-1, to adopt the recommendation of the Field Management Committee (which the School Committee also recently approved). Brady was the dissenting vote. Mucci then asked Cacciolfi to poll groups and find out what the needs are.
