WINCHESTER - A million years ago, give or take, Town Meeting approved article 4 to allow electronic voting and for voting records to be kept so residents could know how Town Meeting members voted on each article. During the final night of Town Meeting last Monday, some members of Town Meeting attempted to encourage their fellow members to reconsider that vote and postpone article 4 until the fall.
After hearing from a few members, Town Meeting rejected the reconsideration attempt. Therefore, article 4 remains.
Ann Sera spoke first, saying she had issues with some of the language in the article. She saw sync problems between the vote closure and when the town moderator closes it. Sera said the article calls for the vote to be shown to Town Meeting before it’s officially closed.
“We need to look at the language and how we use the vVoter system,” she argued.
She suggested other towns did more work before they passed a similar article and Winchester didn’t look closely enough. Although she initially supported the article and voted in favor back during night one of Town Meeting, she felt sold a bill of goods, so to speak.
Sera said the language told Town Meeting whether to sit, stand or use a voice vote. She also argued it allowed members to overturn the decision of the town moderator.
“Let’s move to table article 4 to the fall and allow the Select Board to appoint a subcommittee to study the issue,” she pushed. “We need to craft language tailored to Winchester.”
She called the article rushed, noting that she once managed a company who made the electronic touch pads mentioned in the article and knows the type of confusion they can lead to.
When asked for a recommendation, Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio said her board recommended favorable action on the article initially and didn’t have a recommendation on reconsideration.
On the other side, John Miller said getting support for the article was very easy as 290 residents signed the petition back in 2019 (it was initially a resident sponsored article before the Select Board took it over).
He added how the proponents worked closely with then-Town Moderator Peter Haley and town counsel on the language. Miller said they “studiously” followed a process recommended by the Select Board, Haley and town counsel.
He stressed how Town Meeting already approved the article. He noted it didn’t take any power away from the town moderator.
“It helps us spend less time on mechanics and more on substance,” he argued, echoing statements he made during initial discussion on the article back in April. “It moves us toward transparency and light.”
He continued: “We’re not looking to reinvent the wheel,” just to allow electronic voting.
Miller said it applies to in-person voting in the high school auditorium and not necessarily to vVoter. He added the article wasn’t rushed and doesn’t contain anything earth-shattering; rather “it’s just good government.”
A few more Town Meeting members spoke in favor and against reconsideration. Pamela Cort supported reconsideration and indefinite postponement due to a lack of “robust” language. She argued, while noting she originally support the article, it was not complete.
She pointed out how the just completed session of Town Meeting shows that a number of things can go wrong. She said the town needs a system they can trust.
“We have a huge responsibility,” Cort said about the articles they vote to approve or reject.
She felt the article was missing a way for members to correct results made in error or verify their vote was received.
Shamus Brady shared concerns regarding the constant delays (the article was pushed back from 2019 to 2020 and now to 2021) and worried it would keep getting delayed.
Tony Conte, who supported the article initially, believed a subcommittee could overcomplicate the matter.
“We should strive for simplicity,” he argued.
He pointed out the article wasn’t put together in a rush by one person.
Paul Manganaro also favored the article and said he joined Town Meeting specifically because of an article like this to help Town Meeting be more accountable for its votes.
In the end, 119 Town Meeting members voted against reconsideration.
