WINCHESTER - Thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the town and Eversource back in 2017, Winchester will receive a $175,000 reimbursement for restoration of the Woodside Road/Wildwood Street area (near Winter Pond) due to work there coinciding with the 115kV electrical project.
Toole Design Group completed a study back in 2017 that identified five projects at a total cost of $150,000. Today, according to Town Engineer Beth Rudolph, that cost increased significantly to the point the reimbursement will no longer cover it.
After discussion with the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee, Rudolph recommended using the money to fund one traffic calming improvement and limited improvements around Winter Pond. TTAC recommended prioritizing speed tables at the north and south end of Woodside Road and a raised crosswalk.
Staff will then work with the Friends of Winter Pond to identify priority improvements at Big and Little Winter Pond.
After Toole’s design fee of $70,390, it leaves $104,610 for construction. Unfortunately, while the Select Board favored the addition of speed tables in the area, they disagreed on using money to add a raised crosswalk (even though Select Board member Mariano Goluboff wants raised crosswalks all over town). Instead, they felt improving the intersection at Woodside Road and Wildwood Street with a bump out would be a better use of the funds.
“Let’s remove the crosswalk and replace it with (work needed at the intersection of Woodside Road and Wildwood Street),” Goluboff argued. “I love a raised crosswalk, but I’m more concerned about the intersection of Woodside Road and Wildwood Street.”
TTAC, however, bundled the speed tables and crosswalk together in its recommendation and called improvements at the intersection the second highest priority. Toole’s design fee for that project would cost $39,640. Removing the crosswalk and replacing it with the intersection work wouldn’t necessarily be an even swap, monetarily.
Rudolph suggested using money in her budget to cover the difference, but admitted she doesn’t have it. One other alternative involves a Town Meeting warrant article asking for $50,000 from Free Cash or other available funds which could go towards the intersection work.
Goluboff listed his priorities as speed tables first, the intersection second and the raised crosswalk third. Currently, according to Rudolph, the town doesn’t have any raised crosswalks or speed tables.
Because the board couldn’t agree, they chose to table the matter until next week. Rudolph acknowledged they didn’t need to rush, but said that since work was ending in the area, the “time is now to start the process.”
The Town Engineer also said the town has a “long-term commitment” to improve the area, which includes, according to DPW Director Jay Gill, new sidewalks at Big and Little Winter Pond through the use of CH. 90 funds.
One of TTAC’s co-chairs, Ben Keeler, spoke about his committee’s decision to prioritize the speed tables/crosswalk first and the intersection second. He said he spent a half hour standing at the intersection, but “my job is to look at the corridor, up Pond Street to (the) Lynch (Elementary School).”
He wanted to make sure the board was committed to the overall area.
Goluboff countered by suggesting they were discussing three separate projects: the speed tables, the crosswalk and the intersection. He argued in favor of working on the intersection by pointing out that both Lynch students and the crossing guard there were all in danger due to speeding.
“We need a curb bump out,” he stressed, adding the town should bundle the speed tables and bump out.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt, seeing no resolution forthcoming, proposed pushing a vote back one week to see “if another path exists.” He acknowledged the town made a commitment to the Friends of Winter Pond.
Rudolph supported waiting one additional week, saying she could return to Toole and see what taking out the raised crosswalk looks like.
