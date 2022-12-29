WINCHESTER - The Select Board during their final meeting of 2022, approved several licenses up for renewal, as they do at the end of every year. Those licenses include:
Common Victualler: A Tavola; Andrea’s House of Pizza; Black Horse Tavern; Bruegger’s Bagels; Mastoran Inc., d/b/a Burger King; Caffe Nero; China Sky; 529 Comellas LLC d/b/a Comella’s; Domino’s Pizza; MCK Donuts; d/b/a Dunkin Donuts; Eleni’s Mediterranean Grille; First House Pub; Fuller Cup; Gloria’s Pizzeria; Joe’s Main Street Pizza; LaPatisserie, Inc.; Nourish Your Soul; Ristorante Lucia; Playa Bowls; Sakura Japanese Restaurant;; Starbucks Coffee; Swanton Street Diner; Toscano’s Italian Kitchen; Winchester Hospital; Winchester Hospital [coffee shop]; Winchester Hospital [620 Washington Street]; Wright Locke Farm – farm stand
Food Vendor: D’Agostino’s Deli; Eighty-Eight Café; Gingerbread Construction Co.; Mamadou’s Artisan Bakery; Stop & Shop, Town Pantry
Automatic Amusement: Aberjona Post #3719 VFW of USA, Inc.; Christopher Columbus Club; Winchester Lodge of Elks
Sidewalk for Commercial Use: Eleni’s Mediterranean Grille; Fells Hardware; Middlesex Driving School
Second Hand Motor Vehicles: Class I: Bonnell Motors, Inc.
Class II: Bossi’s Automotive Service; Dealer One Motors; Johnson Motor Sales; Northeast Executive Auto Sales;
Entertainment License: Black Horse Tavern; Christopher Columbus Italian Mutual Aid & Benevolent Society; First House Pub
Alcoholic Beverage License Renewals:
Restaurant (all alcoholic): Black Horse Tavern; China Sky; Ristorante Lucia; First House Pub; A Tavola; Swanton Street Diner
Restaurant (beer and wine only): Sakura Japanese Restaurant
Club: Aberjona Post #3719 VFW of USA Inc.; American Civic Association, Inc.; Christopher Columbus Italian Mutual Aid & Benevolent Society; Winchester Lodge #1445 BPOE of USA Inc.
Package Store: D’Agostino’s (beer and wine only); Liquor Junction (all alcoholic); Wine Country (all alcoholic)
Lodging House: Carlisle House
Temporary Moorings of Floats or Rafts: Winchester Boat Club
