WINCHESTER - As COVID-19 makes yet another comeback (though it never really left), Winchester continues to remain vigilant and keep its percentage of positive residents below two percent. It currently sits at 1.62 percent.
One of the main reasons, if not the main reason, for the town’s low infection rate involves the number of vaccinated residents. As of earlier this month, the town vaccinated 92 percent of all eligible residents (that does not appear to include anyone in the 5-11 category).
Overall, Winchester has 62 active confirmed cases, with 1,614 recovered cases and 20 deaths, thereby bringing the total number of confirmed cases in town to 1,696. The number of confirmed cases mean the positivity rate increased slightly from late October when it stood just above one percent. This is nowhere near the peak number the town reached one year ago when it hit four percent.
By month, Winchester reached 71 cases in October and with a week to go, already hit 62 this month. The town peaked last December when it hit 336 cases. However, as the state began its vaccine rollout, the number of infected dropped drastically, from 309 in January to 102 in February and 85 in March. By June, the town only uncovered four cases. (Unfortunately, the good times didn’t last as the Delta variant caused an upswing in cases to 95 in August.)
Although Winchester’s percentage of positive residents increased the last several weeks, its managed to avoid a severe breakout. Other local communities struggled a little more including Woburn, who as of this week reached almost a four percent positivity rate. Burlington also saw an increase to 2.58 percent.
In the public schools, Winchester saw 34 active cases this week and 96 since school resumed in September. It breaks down this way: Parkhurst pre-k (0 active and one total), Ambrose (two active and eight total), Lincoln (six active and 10 total), Lynch (four active and eight total), Muraco (three active and 20 total), Vinson-Owen (five active and 15 total), McCall Middle School (10 active and 24 total), and Winchester High School (four active and 10 total).
