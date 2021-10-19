WINCHESTER - If the Select Board takes the recommendations of the Waterfield Lot Advisory Task Force, it will not renegotiate with the current developer, Civico, and instead will reissue a new RFP that equally ranks public parking, revenue and affordable housing.
These recommendations weren’t unanimous, however. Members Paul Manganaro, Patrick Fortin and Bill Cummings all voted to reissue a new RFP and rank the three top priorities equally (parking, revenue and housing). The other two members, Stephanie Zaremba and Soumya Ganapathy, voted against that idea with Ganapathy saying the town would have more bargaining power in going back to the table with Civico than with releasing a new RFP.
Both Zaremba and Ganapathy appeared at last night’s Select Board meeting while Fortin and Manganaro submitted letters the interim town manager read aloud. Cummings neither showed at the meeting nor submitted any type of comments.
In the two letters, Fortin and Manganaro strongly encouraged the Select Board to restart the process. They advocated for a smaller lease, more public parking, raising the building height from 60 feet, obtaining additional revenue, and keeping the same number of affordable units.
In total, everyone agreed the town should seek a lease less than 99-years (the length of the current negotiated lease with Civico), try and decrease the loss of public parking spaces, lower the area median income requirement from 80 percent to 60 percent to make the units even more affordable, push to include a range of affordable unit options, have the developer remove the Chamber of Commerce building, and push for a sustainable and climate-friendly project.
The only option not favored by the entire task force concerned the building height. Zaremba voted against a building greater than 60 feet in height, mostly because the task force never gathered input from neighbors (or neighboring businesses) on how that would impact them.
While the task force recommended, 3-2, to reissue a new RFP, the Select Board is not beholden to those recommendations. In fact, at previous meetings, the board said it wasn’t looking for a comprehensive fix, only findings and suggestions. The task force’s main objective involved helping the town in its negotiations with Civico, not necessarily finding a new developer.
As Ganapathy said, the town has more bargaining power with Civico, adding it could receive $7M in revenue from property taxes alone under Civico’s proposal. She noted how the property currently brings in no revenue.
Zaremba agreed, noting how the task force never studied the outcome of releasing a new RFP. She said no facts existed to support that. She also chided some of her task force members for suggesting the town could get more parking spaces along with the same number of affordable units and same amount of revenue.
“Further negotiations with Civico could be good,” she opined, adding fixing or changing the RFP existed outside their purview.
Zaremba, a member of the group opposed to the special election ballot question and in favor of the original Civico deal, hinted the process was flawed from the start, suggesting some voters didn’t have all the facts. She called the town “deeply divided” after the (close) election. Others, like Fortin and Manganaro, claimed the election results proved the town was dissatisfied with the Civico deal and wanted something better.
While the board offered few comments on the recommendations last night (instead waiting until next week to discuss them more fully), they did extend their appreciation to the task force for their hard work.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt called the task force’s eight meetings over two months an “arduous and anxious” process that took a “ton of work and time.” Select Board member Mariano Goluboff thanked the task force for their “comprehensive” reports.
Only Select Board member Rich Mucci offered a few questions after he noted how truncated the task force’s time was. He did note, as someone who kept up with the meetings, how spirited the debate was and how from that and the members’ disagreements comes consensus.
He did ask Zaremba if she felt the task force needed more time. She called that one option and said she would be happy to continue the process.
Mucci also asked Zaremba and Ganapathy if they favored additional building height to increase the number of public parking spaces. Both felt they needed the input from both the neighborhood and the Planning Board.
His final question concerned the loss of open space and Zaremba said she didn’t love that idea, preferring not to reduce any open space too much. Ganapathy agreed, calling open space an important element of any design.
Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio acknowledged there was much to digest in the task force’s reports, noting they were filled with lots of good thinking and suggestions.
Going forward, the board will continue discussions on the matter. If they choose to reissue the RFP, as the majority of the task force recommended, the board would scrap the special Town Meeting in December. They would probably instead take this to spring Town Meeting or hold a special Town Meeting in the spring, as it would take some time to write up a new RFP, receive proposals, debate them, and then choose the best one.
