WINCHESTER - Town Meeting overwhelmingly supported Article 11, to recommend the Select Board and town manager prepare a town communications plan.
Lance Grenzeback, who chaired the Communications Study Committee that sponsored the article, called it a non-binding motion with no mandates. He said any plan needs to be elaborate, adding how the town should do better when it comes to getting information out to residents.
In the motion, it states the plan should “describe very briefly” the purpose and goals, audiences, information interests and communication channels, tasks, roles and responsibilities, schedule, budget, and evaluation metrics.
It also asks that the plan, “including the schedule and budget,” be reported to next year’s fall Town Meeting.
While the Select Board offered no recommendation, as the motion involves its members, chair Rich Mucci said his board takes communication “very seriously,” and they welcome any recommendations. He said funding would be needed for some improvements.
The Finance Committee also offered no recommendation, as the article offered no current financial impacts.
Communication breakdown
In his presentation to Town Meeting, Grenzeback noted how “our communications environment and the media landscape have changed dramatically. Local newspapers have been largely displaced by a kaleidoscope of websites and social media platforms that deliver fragmented, incomplete and often inaccurate information.”
Grenzeback argued how the “volume and immediacy of this information has diverted many residents’ time and attention from local issues. Our shared news sources are fewer, and our shared narrative about town news, events and issues is weaker.”
The chair went on to say, “these changes have made it increasingly difficult to hear and learn about the work of our town government and the decisions of our Town Meeting.”
He called understanding the work of town government and Town Meeting important, because he said poor communication impacts town government by increasing its workload, time and costs while reducing its effectiveness, Town Meeting by increasing the time needed to understand and debate issues thereby increasing the risk of making what he called costly and ineffective decisions, and residents by eroding trust, reducing awareness of town issues and initiatives, discouraging participating in town government, and potentially reducing voter turnout.
Grenzeback said the town “must respond to these changes;” however, he noted how there’s no documented plan to do so. Before the creation of this article, there were no “stated goals to be accomplished, no defined budget and no timeline for improvements.”
For additional information and the committee’s report, visit www.winchester.us/847/communications-study-committee and see “recommendations.”
