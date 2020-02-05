Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy with snow and sleet likely overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow and sleet likely overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.