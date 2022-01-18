WINCHESTER - On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Select Board held a public information session in regards to the Washington Street and Swanton Street property.
Susan Verdicchio, Chair of the Select Board, gave a brief overview of the project at the meeting. She said the property at Washington and Swanton was for many decades a thriving small neighborhood shopping area and then as that started to fall on hard times there was a failed proposed development for a CVS.
When that failed and the buildings were standing vacant and deteriorating, the Select Board in 2020 came to Town Meeting for authorization to acquire the property for up to $3.2 million for affordable housing which they know the town needs. Town Meeting then voted approval.
After the Town Meeting vote, town staff put together a small working group and began writing a Request for Proposal (RFP) which is the first document needed to find a qualified developer and get the project underway. The group included a Select Board member, town staff, and some members of the neighborhood. Unfortunately, negotiations failed. After research and investigation by the town’s appraiser, the Select Board returned to Town Meeting in November of 2021 to ask for a higher amount of up to $5.3 million, which was based on a revised appraisal of the property. All units will probably be rental units. The working group was then reconvened to revise the existing RFP draft.
Jennifer Goldson of JM Goldson, a collaboration team of community planners, presented the RFP at the meeting briefly. She noted that the list of steps for this is to first create an RFP, issue the RFP, open proposals in public, review and evaluate proposals, and select a preferred developer.
Following the rule for award, Town Meeting must approve the disposition of the land and authorize the Select Board to execute a Land Disposition Agreement (LDA), submit required state disclosures and finally upon fulfillment of the LDA terms, close on the sale of the property.
The redevelopment objectives, according to Goldson's presentation, include mixed-income housing, financial consideration (recovery to exceed the full purchase price of $5.27 million to the town), retail and public amenities objective, design considerations, and environmental sustainability. Goldson talked about how much each unit would roughly cost. The cost was split into three sections: rent for very low income, which for one person would cost $1,175; rent for one person considered low income, which would be $1,769; and, lastly, owning for low income which would be about $221,000 for one person.
Dr. John Miller, a Town Meeting member, thought the RFP needed to be restructured. He believed that the current draft fails to meet most of the ABA’s Principles of Competition. He further mentioned that it’s a cosmetic "competition" without commitments from the proposers. The reason it should be reconstructed is to attract more high-quality proposers. Finally, he said that he has sent the Select Board detailed comments on the proposal and he will also send those to Town Meeting members.
Another Winchester resident, Jean who lives at 266 Washington St., which is two houses away on the corner of Washington and Oak Street, noted that putting a residential project here is activating the neighborhood, but parking is a problem for the area. She fears whatever retail or commercial unit that goes in there would provide a lot of cars and it would be very difficult to get on and off the street.
She added that it already takes her forever to get out of her driveway onto Washington Street and if she's making a left turn it's even worse (even during the pandemic). She stated that in terms of traffic she'd rather see something commercial put in, whether it is an insurance agency or something, that would be better.
Verdicchio stated at the end of the meeting that any further questions would be taken by the town manager and could be emailed directly to her. As far as a timeline, the Select Board doesn’t want things to stretch out too much and wants to keep moving. She mentioned they need to regroup as a board and digest all these comments and suggestions and try to wrestle with the criteria and process that they are going to use and work with Goldson and staff to finalize this and get it out there because they want to move forward with the development.
