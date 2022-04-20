WINCHESTER - The town calls on Toole Design Group for many of its roadway issues (traffic and safety among the most important) and recently two members of Toole’s team, Jeff Rosenblum and Alexis Vidaurette, stopped by a Select Board meeting to discuss planning for the future.
Rosenblum, the Director of Planning for the Northeast, said the town should look at the “greater transportation plan” by taking a step back and figuring out how to make the town more bike and pedestrian friendly.
Vidaurette mentioned deliverables, i.e. a list of projects the town and Toole can develop. She suggested prioritizing with the town and the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee what’s most important that could lead to policy and program recommendations to make changes for walking and biking.
“How do we put out a strategic plan going forward?” Rosenblum wondered.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff asked if he was referring specifically to construction projects or something else, such as a shuttle program (something Goluboff pushed for in the past). Vidaurette said the focus should be on construction.
“There’s no detailed funding plan for a shuttle, but we can look at the possibilities,” Rosembum proposed. “Then we’ll see what gets prioritized.”
Goluboff suggested looking at the order of magnitude as part of the next steps. Chairman Rich Mucci mentioned reaching out to the community for comments and feedback as important next steps, as well.
Rosenblum talked about an online mapping tool that would allow residents to give feedback on their own time. This could allow the town to look at areas that bubble up, as noted by Select Board Vice-Chair Anthea Brady.
“It will help lay out best practices,” Rosenblum stated, adding that ultimately while the prioritization process remains with the town, “we can help.”
