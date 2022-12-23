Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Windy and overcast this evening followed by clear skies late. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and overcast this evening followed by clear skies late. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.