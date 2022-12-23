WINCHESTER - Outgoing Town Planner Brian Szekely informed the Select Board this week the town submitted an action plan regarding the new state law dealing with “MBTA zones,” i.e. any district where 50 percent is within .5 miles of public transportation such as commuter rail stations and bus stops. In Winchester, this includes the Wedgemere and Winchester Center commuter rail stations.
In order to promote more housing in downtown areas near public transportation, the Baker-Polito Administration issued this new legislation where multi-family zoning (four or more units) is permitted as of right. Failure to comply could result in the loss of grant money.
Szekely said this new legislation is based on the need to create 200,000 new units by 2030 in the Boston-Metro region and would create 15 units per acre in the downtown near the town’s commuter rail stations. Right now, the town allows 13.4 units per acre in the General Business District 2-3 (downtown) and eight units (single or duplex) per acre in residential districts.
However, if the units have a commercial space on the ground floor, Winchester currently allows four units by-right with no minimum lot square footage required (just height and setbacks govern the size).
To start, communities must submit an action plan by Jan. 1 of next year, which Winchester did. The next steps include trying to comply. Szekely stressed how the town doesn’t need to follow the action plan step-by-step.
“This is not a contract we must adhere to,” the town planner said about the action plan.
As Winchester doesn’t currently comply with the new guidelines (except when there is a commercial component on the first floor), Szekely said the town would need to tweak the zoning a little. He mentioned possibly using an overlay district in GBD-2, GBD-3 and CBD (the general business and center business districts) and to lower the density further away from the train stations.
The town can also, according to Szekely, put site plan review on projects in MBTA zones (though, planning boards, who oversee such reviews, aren’t supposed to reject any projects except for health and safety reasons).
When asked by Select Board member Michael Bettencourt why the town should consider an overlay district, Szekely said legal counsel called it the cleanest way to comply with the new guidelines. He said overlay districts allow for putting the MBTA zoning on top without rezoning.
To help, the town applied for an received a $30,000 grant for consulting work. Jennifer Goldson, from JM Goldson, who worked on the town’s Master Plan, will be under contract within a month to work with the town for three-five months to incorporate the zoning changes and hold public information sessions.
Next, the town plans a kickoff meeting for Wednesday, Jan. 4 to figure out the timing and process followed by public meetings from February through June with further refinement in the fall. Szekely said the goal is for Town Meeting to pass any changes in the spring of 2024. This gives the town two “shots” at passing the legislation, as the town planner said it needs to pass by Dec. 31, 2024 for the town to remain compliant.
If it fails in the spring of `24, the town can bring it back in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.