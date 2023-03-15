WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved a request from members of the Winchester Cultural District including chair Hilda Wong-Doo, vice-chair and treasurer Peter Pulsifer, Cynthia Randall, Executive Director of the Griffin Museum Crista Dix, government liaison Kevin Drum, and Reed Pugh, to host the inaugural Waterfield Festival from April of this year through Sept. 30, 2024.
The Cultural District needed the board’s approval, as well as the assistance of the DPW, as some of the art pieces will be placed on town-owned land.
Starting on April 22, the Cultural District will place two metal sculptures on the lawn at the corner of Mystic Valley Parkway and Main Street. These sculptures, a heron and a herring, will be made of what Wong-Doo called “clean plastic trash.” The heron will be 10 feet tall and the herring will be six feet long.
The sculptures will be secured to the ground using multiple rebar stakes. The exhibit will remain up until June 30.
During the summer, from June 6 until Sept. 9, 15 Photoville cubes will be placed throughout the Cultural District featuring photography work by Photoville and music via a QR code by Winchester Community Music School faculty. The Cultural District will also place banners on light poles on Skillings and Shore Road with the assistance of the DPW.
(The Cultural District brought Photoville to the town in previous years.)
This exhibit will also include sidewalk art stickers featuring Griffin-curated photography by New England artists and photos of artwork created by Winchester k-12 students.
In the fall, the Cultural District hopes to place three or four sculptures around town. Wong-Doo said the district will coordinate with the town manager’s office, DPW, Jenks Center, and the Griffin Museum for the final selections in June.
The chair said they are currently fundraising for three sculptures, but hope to add a fourth. She also said the deadline to submit art for consideration is April 1, so the Cultural District doesn’t know what it will look like yet. Wong-Doo stressed they’ll make sure the art fits the space.
“We’re hoping for pre-approval of the locations and DPW assistance,” the chair proposed.
She called the sculptures a combination of reality and virtual reality, or augmented reality, suggesting each piece could be accompanied by music and video.
“We want to get community engagement,” Wong-Doo noted.
A class dealing with augmented reality, open to the public, will be held at the Jenks Center on Saturday, May 6.
While the board approved all of the Cultural District’s request, chair Rich Mucci hoped for continued dialogue with staff.
