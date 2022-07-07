WINCHESTER - After more than 13 years as Winchester’s Library Director, Anna Wirtanen is looking forward to her retirement on Friday, July 15. On that date, from 1 - 3 p.m. there will be cake at the library and the chance to say good-bye.
Wirtanen has an unusual background for her current role as she holds a BS in Math and a MS in Applied Math. Library work required another master’s degree so she enrolled at Simmons College. After teaching math at Northeastern University as adjunct faculty, she began working in Lexington and decided then to make it her career. She spent six years as the Director of the Library in Pepperell and three years as the director in Fitchburg.
The role of director is multi-faceted, according to Wirtanen. She cares for the building and staff and works closely with the Board of Trustees to ensure all library users receive the best service and the best materials. She further stated that this means hiring well-trained and enthusiastic staff members and keeping the building in the best condition while also staying current with constantly evolving technologies.
Although she lives in Carlisle, she has come to truly enjoy the people of Winchester and has a particular fondness for the families with young children as well as the adults that visit the library daily. She commented that the town is very supportive and values every new service the library offers. She noted that “it’s a great town.”
Her biggest challenge was keeping the building operational through COVID because restrictions and protocols seemed to change daily and no one had the play book. Staff were furloughed and it was a stressful time for all. Many people who were working from home or being quarantined found the library’s curbside pick-up a lifesaver. They all had to adapt.
Wirtanen wanted to retire while she is still strong and active. She is a dedicated runner and plans on spending more time running more races. She and her husband love to travel and typically include a race of some length. She is working on running a marathon in each state, having completed 27 marathons in 14 states. She has been working out at Fitness Together in Winchester and has never been stronger.
She concluded by stating, “the role of library director is much like running a relay - it’s time to pass the baton. Thank you all for this wonderful opportunity.”
