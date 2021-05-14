WINCHESTER – Early in her career, she was called “the sweet blind singer of Winchester.” And so she was, though it was not simply a sympathetic presence which garnered her popularity and admiration but rather her sublime artistry.
Whether billed as Gladys Perkins Fogg or Mme. Rhadeska, a name coined by her manager and soon discarded by the artist, “The spell her singing cast over us all was one of suppressed rapture,” pianist Milo Benedict wrote.
As her husband, he might not be considered impartial, but Boston and New York critics, fellow singers, and the public alike considered her one of the greatest concert singers within her sphere (New England and New York) during the early 20th century.
Over a 30-year career, praises ranged from Boston critic Benjamin Woolf’s declaring her coloratura soprano voice to be “exquisite,” to the great Dame Nellie Melba declaring, “I’ve never heard a more beautiful voice,” to the enthusiastic applause which burst forth from audiences wherever she sang.
Added to which, she was viewed as a figure of courage.
Beginnings
Fogg was a descendant of a 17th-century New Hampshire family of whom her father wrote in 1903, “We are an unostentatious, common-place people, with about the general New England average of representatives in the learned professions. No great single names overshadow us and irritate us with incentives to live up to their standard. We can boast of no multi-millionaires or trust magnates; and we are not called on to blush for any conspicuous criminals.”
He did not yet foresee how both his daughter and son (an aviator) would both contradict what he called “our record of mediocrity.”
Fogg was not always blind and not always a resident of Winchester. But she always had a gift, and everyone knew it. Her kindergarten teacher recommended vocal training, which her parents arranged.
An illness at age 15 (1896) left her blind, requiring courage and fortitude to fulfill her ambition to become a concert singer. Resolutely she continued her studies.
Fortunately, she was matched with the perfect teacher. Wilhelm Heinrich (1865-1911) of Boston was also blind.
“It was with the utmost conscientiousness that Mr. Heinrich applied himself to the training of the little sightless girl,” his biographer Edith Lynwood Winn wrote. “It was no superficial singer Mr. Heinrich proposed to put forward.”
His teaching was rigorous. In addition to training her in vocal technique, Heinrich drilled her in four foreign languages, gave her daily reading assignments in music literature and history, and also taught her how to play her accompaniments. Since he himself learned new music by reading the melodies in Braille and hearing the accompaniments played, it is probable he taught his blind pupils this system as well, along with the Braille system of writing English.
“By means of the Braille point system and her mother’s reading,” the Boston Globe stated, “Fogg committed words and music at the rate of four or five pages a day.”
Possessed of a remarkable memory, she mastered the principal operatic arias and art songs while in her teens.
Although Fogg’s first appearances were in New Hampshire where her family had a summer home, it was in Boston in April of 1900 at age 19 that she first faced a critical audience when she and Heinrich, a popular tenor, gave a public recital in Association Hall.
Woolf declared that, though suffering from a cold, “she sang courageously against this trying disadvantage,” and pronounced her voice exquisite, charming, and marked with brilliancy and bird-like fluency.
Winchester
For the next several years, Fogg appeared in concert in both Boston and Winchester, to which the Fogg family moved during 1900.
George Fogg was remembered as “a man of unusual character.” He had managed a ticket agency in Boston, been a partner in an insurance company, organized an expedition to the Klondike during the gold rush (1896-99), and maintained a trading company in Alaska for a year before moving to Winchester.
He was again a ticket agent when the family took up residence in Winchester. His last business venture locally was as manager of the Winchester Automobile Co.
Fogg’s first public recital in Winchester was held in Town Hall in January 1901.
“With the opening bars [from La Traviata],” The Winchester Star proclaimed, “it was plain that Miss Fogg was no ordinary singer. Her voice is light, clear, flexible, with an extensive range upward, sweet and of excellent quality–all in all an unusual, even a remarkable voice.”
After her next recital in Town Hall in November 1901, the Star declared, “Her voice, birdlike and perfect, is wonderfully flexible with a purity of tone which reaches the heart, bringing inspiration of joy and peace to all, as it thrills in afterthought.”
There soon came, however, a threat to her progress and, in fact, to her very life. In August 1902, “A Heroic Winchester Girl” headlined a story from New Hampshire which revealed that Fogg had undergone surgery for an ailment which had been troublesome since February–appendicitis.
Commending her “indomitable courage and wonderful equanimity” as well as her faith in her ability to overcome the utmost physical handicaps, the reporter commented on her unfailing optimism: “I cannot help saying that in the face of so much that has been cruel and unutterably difficult to bear, her fortitude and cheerfulness prove that one may have a spirit too bright and exalted ever to be embittered.”
In 1903, Fogg returned to the concert stage. In Winchester she gave three more annual recitals, the Town Hall concerts attracting an audience from surrounding towns as well as Winchester. At the end of 1905, it was announced she would assist at the recital by blind pianist Frank Vigneron Weaver, also in Town Hall.
As success came to Fogg, so also did romance. In 1901, Fogg met Milo Benedict at a music festival in New Hampshire. He volunteered to act as her accompanist and kept that role for the rest of their lives. They were married at the Weirs, Lake Winnipesaukee, in August of 1904. Both having busy concert calendars, their reception at the Foggs’ Highland Avenue home was delayed until October.
Career
Fogg did not enter upon the operatic stage, appearing rather in concert halls. She sang with Heinrich and various instrumentalists. She sang German lieder, French chansons, Italian arias, and new music from American composers.
She appeared in Boston and various towns in New England, at churches (including Winchester’s Unitarian Church), schools such as Vassar, Amherst, and the Perkins Institute for the Blind (to which George Fogg donated tickets for her 1905 Town Hall concert), and other venues. Later, she also gave radio recitals in Boston and New York.
As her popularity increased, she took on a manager. He booked her, as Mme. Rhadeska, on a tour in 1912 with the New York Symphony Orchestra under Walter Damrosch.
“I recall,” Benedict wrote, “that at Danbury, Conn., the singer received so great an ovation after her aria, ‘Una voce poco fa,’ the orchestra showed signs of embarrassment, and Mr. Damrosch, checking his encouragement of the soloist out of consideration for his men, called the audience to silence by beating upon his music rack with his baton and setting the men to work upon the next number on the program.”
Another highlight of the Rhadeska era was a concert tour during 1912-13 with Alesandro Bonci, a star of the Metropolitan Opera. Their first appearance was at Boston’s Symphony Hall.
“She did not know,” Benedict wrote, “that her singing was going to create what is termed ‘a sensation,’ but before she could finish the ‘Prayer’ from Tosca by Puccini, the audience broke into overwhelming applause, compelling her to pause.” The same thing happened in Buffalo.
Critics appeared to vie for superlatives like “superb” technique, “infinite sweetness,” and “almost supernatural quality that fairly makes the fiction of angel’s singing a reality.”
During World War I, Benedict wrote, Fogg attempted to go overseas to sing for the soldiers, but “rigid war regulations made the project impossible.” So, she organized the Benedict Trio with her husband and his violinist niece Pauline Remick and performed at cantonments, fortifications, workshops, and hospitals.
Of their 200 concerts, 67 were scheduled for Camp Devens. Arriving at one of the Y huts there, they were warned that audiences often walked out (due to the frequent “cheap vaudeville” quality of the acts).
However, when the Trio performed, the audience gained in number. One of the enlisted men, initially audibly skeptical of the singer’s ability to sing Verdi, followed the singing with intense interest and stood up at the finish shouting “Bravo! Bravo!” as they received a standing ovation.
After the program, they learned he was a member of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
At home
Although the Benedicts first divided their time between Winchester and New Hampshire, ultimately they settled in Concord, NH. There she put up preserves, made dandelion wine, and enjoyed gardening and other homely pleasures. Two of her favorite activities were mountain climbing and flying, often going up with her brother, to savor the atmosphere.
Fogg’s connection with Winchester apparently ended with her parents’ deaths. Her mother, hard of hearing and heedless of any danger, was killed when she walked into the path of a train in Winchester center in 1914. Her father gave up his business in 1917 and, once his son was discharged from the military, sold the Winchester home. He died in 1924 in Maine.
Five years later, Fogg sang at the Fogg Family Association reunion at the Fogg Art Museum in Cambridge, belying her father’s assessment of the family’s mediocrity.
Fogg died in 1930 from tubercular meningitis. Summing up her artistry, Benedict wrote, “Nothing was lacking. There was impeccable mastery and finish in all her work.”
From first to last she enchanted audiences with her voice, charm, and her quality of repose, granting the music its sovereignty.
“Her song was a transport,” Benedict wrote.
Writers remarked also on her optimism, resolve, and other strengths of character. As for her blindness, Benedict noted, “She wanted no extra praise for her determination. If her progress cost her more effort she did not wish it to be noticed.”
But the portrait which emerges from all who witnessed her life and art reveals a life of noticeable triumph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.