WINCHESTER - In not all all breaking news, Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris bested Republican incumbent president Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in Winchester 9,445 votes to 3,679. The Libertarian and Green-Rainbow candidates also received a small number of votes.
In total, 13,572 residents voted. For perspective, in 2016, 12,593 residents cast a ballot (90 percent). These are historic numbers. It should also be noted these numbers are preliminary and not yet final.
Overall, nationwide, as of early this morning, several states remain uncalled: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. BIden leads in Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin while the president leads in the others. However, some of these leads are razor-thin and it’s expected Biden may wind up winning Michigan because so much of the vote remains from Wayne County (home of Detroit, a heavily Democratic area).
In more local races, Rep. Michael Day defeated challenger Elizabeth Harrah, receiving 8,006 votes in Winchester to Harrah’s 3,767. He also represents Stoneham, his hometown.
Other local races were uncontested including both Senators Jason Lewis and Patricia Jehlen who received more than 4,000 votes each. Sen. Lewis represents precincts 1-3 and 8 while Sen. Jehlen represents precincts 4-7.
In statewide races, both incumbents US Senator Ed Markey and US Representative Katherine Clark dispatched challengers Kevin O’Connor and Caroline Colarusso, respectively, Sen. Markey received 9,000 votes and Rep. Clark received 8,665 votes.
In a statement, Rep. Clark said, “Thank you to the voters of the Fifth District for sending me back to Congress! It is the honor of a lifetime to represent you and to work alongside you to build a stronger, more inclusive America. "There is much work to be done. The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken our community and our economy to their core. Americans are sick and suffering, and have waited too long for relief and real, science-based solutions to this crippling public health crisis. Delivering a national strategy to contain the virus and stabilize our families and our businesses remain my number one priority.
"This moment in our history demands not just recovery but rebirth. We must finally confront the challenges that have long plagued America. From health care access to racial injustice to climate change to voting rights, the threats facing our planet and democracy are great. We need bold solutions and urgent action to allow us to live up to our nation’s promise of liberty and justice for all.
"With your partnership and this commitment to equality as our guiding star, we will ensure every family can succeed and that our nation’s future is bright. Thank you again for your confidence."
In other races, Councillor Terrence Kennedy, running unopposed, received 8,715 votes. Register of Probate Tara DeCristofaro, running unopposed, received 8,507 votes. For seats on the Northeast Vocational Technical School, Michael Wall, representing Chelsea, received 6,876 votes; James Holland, representing Malden, received 6,592 votes; Ward Hamilton, representing Melrose, received 3,418 votes to challenger Andrew White’s 2,260; Judith Dyment, representing North Reading, received 6,162 votes; Robert McCarthy, representing Reading, received 6,105 votes; Melissa Jannino-Elam, representing Revere, received 3,046 votes to challenger Anthony Caggiano’s 2,875; Peter Rossetti, Jr., representing Saugus, received 6,057 votes; Lawrence Means, representing Stoneham, received 6,031 votes; and Brittany Carisella, representing Wakefield, received 5,972 votes. (Winchester, Winthrop and Woburn, though represented by students in the school, did not have anyone running for seats on the ballot.)
For the ballot questions, Winchester supported both, though by the slimmest margin on Question 2. That question passed by 159 votes. Question 1 passed much more easily, 9,833 votes to 3,041.
