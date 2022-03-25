WINCHESTER - The town recently began advertising bids for roof repairs and associated work at the Muraco Elementary School. At an estimated cost of $664,000, the town plans to receive bids until Thursday, April 14.
The town will receive sealed lump sum filed sub bids at the Department of Engineering until 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 31 where said bids will be opened and read aloud. Two weeks later, at 10 a.m. on April 14, the town will read aloud all the sealed lump sum bids. The town will notify all bidders of the apparent low bidder.
According to the legal notice, the project is expected to start on Monday, June 20 (about the time students end school for the year) and finish by the end of August (or before they return for the fall semester).
The notice states, “time is of the essence for the completion of this project.”
A pre-bid conference was held yesterday at the site at 33 Bates Road. The legal notice states, “each bidder shall visit the site of the proposed work and shall fully acquaint himself with the conditions as they exist and shall also thoroughly examine the contract documents. Failure of bidder to visit the site and acquaint himself with the contract documents shall in no way relieve the bidder from any obligation with respect to his bid.”
The instruction to bidders, form of bid, form of contract, plans, specifications, and form of bid bond, performance, and payment bond, and other contract documents are available now. Copies may be obtained from Accent Blueprint at www.accentblueprints.com and at the engineering department at town hall, 71 Mt. Vernon St.
Bid deposits must be five percent of the bid price including any alternates and made payable to the Town of Winchester (unless using cash) via certified check, treasurer’s check or cashier’s check issued by a responsible bank or trust company, or a bid bond issues by a surety licensed to do business in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The town approves the right to accept or reject a surety.
The town will retain the bid deposits of the three lowest responsible and eligible bidders until the contract is finalized. The town will award the contract to the lowest responsible and eligible bidder. Selection will be based on qualifications including evidence of past performance on similar projects and bid price. The contract is subject to the availability of funding.
The legal notice states the town can reject any bid that fails to meet the requirements laid out in the legal notice or that is incomplete, conditional or obscure or which contains additions or irregularities or in which errors occur. The town can also reject a bid not considered in the best interest of the town.
All telephone calls and correspondence in connection with the project should be directed to Project Manager Meg White at 781-721-7120 or via email at mwhite@winchester.us.
