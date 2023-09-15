WINCHESTER - Eversource will reopen Cross Street (one lane) while they continue work in the area on the 345kV electrical line, a representative said at this week’s Select Board meeting.
The company hopes to finish underground utilities restoration by Sept. 20 and duct bank installation by Sept. 29. After that, they plan to begin and finish restoration of Davidson Park this month and repave Cross Street sometime in the spring of 2024.
Work continues Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane during work hours but two lanes during non-work hours.
Eversource also continues to work on Cross Street manholes and plans to finish the excavation and installation of 550 feet of duct bank on MH3 to Cleveland Road this week. Once complete, the electrical company will move on to MH3 to the culvert with sewer lining to start and end this fall, MH3 to the water line with water line replacement and bypass removal to start and end this month and MH4 to Highland View with installation of water bypass, excavation and installation of 600 feet of duct bank to start this month and end in November.
Work hours will remain the same as above and traffic will be down to one lane.
Eversource has yet to begin cable pulling on MH8 to MH9 and MH7 to MH8 on Washington Street but plans to start that work next month and into November, as well as MH6 to MH7 on Cross and Washington Street, MH6 to MH5 on Cross Street, MH5 to MH4 on Cross Street, MH4 to MH3 on Cross Street, and MH2 to MH3 from Border Street to Cross Street.
They’ll also start splicing the cable on MH8-MH3 on Washington and Cross streets in November and December. Eversource plans to spend two weeks at each segment (manhole to manhole) but says no in-street excavation is required. There will be lane restrictions.
The company said the police, DPW and engineering department are working closely with the project team to achieve a November 2023 completion timeframe. They said the town has a dedicated field engineer to oversee the project and an Eversource construction representative. Eversource will work with the town to extend work hours, add shifts and work over the weekend when allowed.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci called it an “aggressive schedule,” but said the community “would look forward to you wrapping up as soon as possible.”
Eversource also plans to continue notifying abutters 1-2 weeks out and 24 hours before paving. The roadway paving technique is to pave both sides of the roadway during a shift to minimize “cold joints” in the middle of the road.
Select Board Vice-Chair Anthea Brady reminded the electrical company to think about the condition of the sidewalks as they wrap up.
Outside of the Cross and Washington Street area, Eversource continues work on Lake Avenue, with four-to-six weeks left, before they move onto Border Street and Pickering Street. Eventually, they will move on to the Eversource substation in Woburn near Horn Pond.
