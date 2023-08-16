WINCHESTER - Eversource offered another update to the Select Board on Monday night as they continue to lay pipe underneath the Aberjona River and finish up work in the Cross Street area headed toward Main Street and Horn Pond where they will end at the Woburn electrical substation.
The company installed the five remaining manholes on Cross Street: near Main Street, between George Road and Loring Avenue, near Lowell Avenue, near Marion Street, and near Sunset Road. They also completed 6,100 feet of the approximately 8,300 feet of duct bank work.
Eversource started horizontal directional drilling under the Aberjona River at the Cross Street bridge in July and proposes to begin cable puling and splicing of the new transmission line sometime this year.
The electrical company also restored Washington Street and a portion of Cross Street in July and plan to complete the remainder of repaving next spring.
The company came to town with eight tasks to complete and so far finished half with three yet to be started. Eversource finished laying down pipe at Davidson Park and storing materials on Washington Street, they relocated utilities to make room for the new transmission line, they created horizontal directional drilling entrance and exit pits on either side of the Cross Street bridge, and they mobilized a drilling subcontractor.
Currently, the company is drilling 24-inch conduits and thermal grouts before they install the new duct system. Next, they plan to remove the entrance and exit pits and relocate and restore the water & sewer systems in the area in September.
Finally, in October, Eversource plans to backfill the roadway and temporarily repave the road with a final restoration scheduled for 2024.
The company continues to follow the town’s work schedule of Monday - Friday from 7 a,m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Once school begins in September, they will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday - Friday and end by 4 p.m.
There are police details both in Winchester around Loring Avenue and in Woburn on Main Street.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci said residents altered him to concerns over sidewalks and access. Eversource said they planned to remove all equipment from the roadway by the start of school. Following that, they plan to lay down some temporary asphalt.
Mucci reminded the company of how busy the area is, especially with after school programs, and stressed they need to keep access to the area available. Vice-chair Anthea Brady added while sidewalks remain open, the roadway is treacherous (especially at night), pointing out equipment and cones in the road that could pose a hazard.
The vice-chair also noted how Loring Avenue is taking the brunt of the traffic impacts but residents who live there aren’t receiving notifications.
Mucci said the board and Eversource would meet again after school starts.
For questions: visit www.eversource.com/content/woburn-wakefield-project, email projectinfoma@eversource.com or call 1-833-836-0302.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.