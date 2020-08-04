WINCHESTER - A public hearing on expanding Liquor Junction turned into a discussion on traffic, and the Select Board both approved the liquor store’s request for additional square footage and batted around the idea of engaging in a traffic study.
Liquor Junction, owned by members of the Patel family, and represented by attorney Joseph Tarby, located at 632 Main St. near Elmwood Avenue and Wedge Pond, sought to take over an adjacent office space that had recently been vacated by a local CPA. Ketul Patel, Business Development Manager, asked the Select Board for permission to increase his business’ square footage from 8,000 to 9,000.
The company started in Winchester back in July of 2017 and the Patel family currently run three other Liquor Junctions in the state: in Woburn on Washington Street, in Reading on Walkers Brook Drive and in Somerville. Patel informed the board his business hasn’t had a violation in its three years of operation with more than 275,000 transactions. He said all of his cashiers are TIPS certified and they use an ID scanning machine.
Expanding the store, he sad, will allow the business to hold more wine tastings (something they already started doing before the pandemic, but had to stop), create a second door to serve as an exit or entrance only for better social distancing and create more storage room.
Patel said it would also allow them to focus more on customer service. The store already has a craft beer manager, wine and liquor experts and more than eight full- and part-time employees.
Liquor Junction has supported local charities and non-profits, as well, including hosting a complimentary craft beer tasting at the Jenks Center, working with the high school football team, sponsoring WUSTOCK to benefit breast cancer awareness, providing cash donations to the David K Johnson Foundation in Reading supporting a cure for Alzheimer’s.
One issue, brought forward by Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt, concerned the possibility the Patel family were consolidating their liquor purchases, i.e. buying in bulk to save money, and then transporting the alcohol between their different stores. That could be considered illegal, according to the ABCC (Alcohol Beverage Control Commission).
While Patel admitted that’s happening, he said because the stores are all owned by the same family, the ABCC doesn’t seem to have a problem with it. He even mentioned his vehicles are all licensed by the ABCC for $200 to transport alcohol.
“It’s illegal to buy together,” Patel said about businesses teaming up to buy in bulk, but said the rule is open to interpretation and he’s had “open communication” with the ABCC.
He added his business buys from a licensed distributor in the state.
Bettencourt expressed concerns about the advantage of buying in bulk and savings that could result. He said he wants to see “everyone on a level playing field.”
Patel suggested that even the ABCC wasn’t too “strong” about the rule and there was some grey area that included his business because the Patel family owned all the stores. According to the business manager, it was only illegal to consolidate purchases if the businesses were different or owned by different people.
“This is a state level issue that needs to be figured out,” Patel acknowledged, not believing it should affect the board’s decision. “It’s been ongoing for decades.”
When asked by the board if he believed it was legal, Tarby opined they were allowed to do it under common ownership, though he admitted he wasn’t 100 percent sure.
Bettencourt admitted they needed to get to the bottom of the legal side of the issue, but that didn’t stop them from approving the Patel’s application to expand. However, before making it official, the board opened the hearing to the public where Anne Marie Brako, of Elmwood Avenue, took issue with the potential traffic hazard expanding could cause.
She wondered if the expansion would increase foot traffic or vehicle traffic, then asked where people would park. She suggested the town complete a traffic study,
Patel said the goal wasn’t too increase foot traffic. He also mentioned that many customers are Winchester residents so people aren’t necessarily coming from out of town. As for parking, he admitted people tend to only spend 10 or so minutes, plus he felt there was ample parking from his store all the way up to Stop & Shop.
Either way, it appears the board will reach out to the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee for their recommendation concerning traffic in that particular area.
