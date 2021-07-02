WINCHESTER - After the June 22 election on the Civico Land Development Agreement, Chair for Residents for Waterfield Facts Group, Stephanie Zaremba, was disappointed that the agreement was not approved.
The Waterfield Facts Group was organized by a few Winchester residents in response to the special election referendum over the Land Development Agreement for the Waterfield lot.
Zaremba mentioned that "we were united in our frustration at seeing so much misinformation shared as Citizens for a Better Waterfield sought signatures to bring the question to a special town-wide election."
Many in the group are Town Meeting members, but others are just concerned citizens who know how important affordable housing is to the community. Zaremba is the chair and acted as campaign manager for the work. She said that she was not involved with the Waterfield development before this campaign, other than voting as a Town Meeting member.
Zaremba responded that the reason why the LDA was not approved was a lot of people in town will tell you they support affordable housing but wanted to see a better deal for the town. She further commented how the facts of the LDA do not support that argument.
For example, during their spring Town Meeting, a member of Town Meeting and the Finance Committee shared his perspective on the economics of the deal, and over two-thirds of the Town Meeting disagreed with his assessment. Citizens for a Better Waterfield then took that same assessment, filled with misinformation and incorrect analyses of the LDA, and spread it town-wide in an ultimately successful bid to kill a deal that would bring much-needed affordable housing and vibrancy to the town center.
She further noted how people think this is a "pause" in the deal, but they got a full stop that may be difficult or impossible to recover from.
The proposed affordable housing development had so many benefits, stated Zaremba, which included increased diversity in housing stock, the ability to include more individuals and families in town, a revitalized building where there is currently just a parking lot, community, new retail space, preserved public parking, and a new revenue stream to the town that doesn't exist today.
While she is discouraged that the deal was turned down, they have town-wide support for more affordable housing. She added how the vote was extremely close, and even the campaign against the LDA stated repeatedly that they support affordable housing, so she is hopeful they will realize these benefits at the Waterfield lot.
In terms of re-negotiation, she hopes to see Civico stay engaged since she adored their design. She also hopes that the Select Board will stay involved with Civico, but there are a lot of unknowns. She said the Civico deal was the best of the five requests for proposals that the Select Board considered, and then the town negotiated additional upside beyond the initial proposal.
She claimed that the opponents never said what they thought a “better deal” looked like, so she finds it hard to say what a re-negotiation should entail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.