WINCHESTER - John Fallon looks to capture one of the two open seats on the Select Board this March when town elections move to Saturday, March 19.
When asked why he chose to run, Fallon replied, “As a Select Board member, I will listen to and serve all boards, public employees and citizens with the goal of maintaining Winchester’s prosperity, safety and superb school system.”
Fallon said as a life-long Winchester resident who, along with his wife, raised seven children who went through the public school system, he sees the positive influence the system had on himself, his wife and his children.
Currently, the Select Board seats four members as former member Amy Shapiro resigned last summer and the board chose not to hold a special election to fill her seat knowing it would be open in the spring. Shapiro left for several reasons, but communication among board members appeared to be at the top. Therefore, when the board welcomes two new members (no incumbents sought reelection), they will need to continue to develop positive communication skills.
When it comes to commutating with residents, however, the board has several outlets. Fallon mentioned the “ever-changing media and technology landscape” such as WinCAM and the town’s website. There, residents can view meetings and read meeting minutes. Eventually, the board and residents will return to in-person sessions.
But can more be done?
“I think it is important to recognize,” Fallon said when asked about how the board could better communicate with residents, “that not everyone is technologically advanced and that having sufficient town hall hours to meet the public and answer phone calls is probably still a great way to be able to communicate with residents.”
As for getting back to in-person meetings, Fallon believed the town should “listen and understand local, state, and federal health authorities as it relates to in-person meetings.” He said when the board feels it is safe to do so, they should do so.
The Select Board also needs to communicate with other boards and committees in town and Fallon believed they “do the best they can to balance family, work and local government commitments.”
If elected, Fallon hopes to bring a good ear to the board, as he said, “every resident and employee deserves to be respected and heard. Listening and questioning are two key skills that I use each day to be an effective manager.”
He mentioned his professional background in engineering and real estate that allows him to “understand the complexities of constructing a school or undertaking a significant infrastructure project.” Fallon noted he spent 25 years providing risk management advice to some of the largest cities and authorities in the state.
Locally, Fallon spent three years on the Finance Committee and six years on the Board of Assessors.
“I possess the management, leadership, technical and problem-solving skills required to be a contributing member of Winchester’s Select Board,” Fallon stressed.
One area of great concern remains the town’s affordable housing stock and trying to reach that 10 percent number. Fallon noted the town continues to work to improve in that regard. He mentioned the “many stakeholders” involved in the process and how that can make it hard to reach a consensus (some of those stakeholders include the Select Board, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Town Meeting, etc,).
“The average sale price of a home in Winchester is $1.25M, and there is limited land to develop,” he noted about some of the concerns Winchester faces moving forward in developing more affordable units. “The Select Board working in a transparent process with the public and other invested groups such as the Housing Partnership Board can guide the town as it strives to meet achievable affordable housing goals.”
Other issues facing the board include the search for a new town manager, which Fallon called a “top priority.” He said they should interview and select an executive search firm that specializes in providing municipal management candidates.
“Ultimately, it is the Select Board’s responsibility to interview and choose Winchester’s next town manager,” he acknowledged.
Once the board selects a permanent town manager, the next major hurdle might involve the need for another operating override. When asked where he stood on that issue, Fallon said, “As a Select Board member, I would analyze all budgets and override requests with the goal of maintaining Winchester’s quality of living. It is a balancing act of being fiscally responsible, while maintaining the wonderful services and school system we have in Winchester.”
Those interested in voting, please remember the election takes place on Saturday, March 19 at Winchester High School. When asked about the switch from the traditional Tuesday elections, Fallon expressed excitement at the possibility a Saturday date would allow for more people to “participate in one of our greatest privileges as citizens, which is to vote.”
