WINCHESTER - At a previous meeting, the Select Board decided to ask the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee to partner on the Lynch School project by allowing the board to add on $3M in proposed traffic improvements for the surrounding area. The board reasoned the new school building once complete would only exacerbate the already congested area (near Horn Pond and the Woburn electrical substation) by bringing in more students.
The Lynch School project received the approval of the Massachusetts School Building Authority, thereby allowing the town to obtain state money to go toward the project (possibly a little more than one-third of the total cost, which could be $100M). Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph reached out to the MSBA to gauge their interest in having the town add on $3M in traffic improvements.
Rudolph said the MSBA agreed to include the traffic calming measures in the overall budget, but did not say who would control that portion of the project, the town or the MSBA. Knowing all this, including how adding in traffic safety measures could effect the original project’s timeline, the EFPBC voted against accepting the board’s proposal for a partnership.
Last night, the board expressed some disappointment in the EFPBC’s decision. Select Board member John Fallon said the school project and traffic improvements were linked, adding how an additional $3M would only increase the projected total cost by three percent.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt acknowledged the Lynch replacement project would include some traffic improvements (on the school ground only), but Toole’s suggestions (the town’s traffic engineers) were more expansive.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff then suggested going around the EFPBC and combining the two projects, anyway, noting how the board writes the ballot question and not the EFPBC. An override for the Lynch project is scheduled for January, so the board could hypothetically word the question to include traffic calming measures with the additional $3M price tag.
Instead, the board chose to move forward with a second ballot question; however, this one will ask voters to support an operating override and not a debt-exclusion override. An operating override would give the town more money over the long haul, whereas a debt-exclusion override ends once the town pays off the debt on the project.
Goluboff suggested a $300,000 override with the money going to the Capital Planning Committee. While the board approved his motion, 4-1, with chair Rich Mucci the lone dissenter, no official amount was decided on at the meeting. Beforehand, though, Town Meeting next month must approve both the Lynch School article and a second article for the proposed traffic work to be placed on the ballot for January.
Dr. Frank Hackett, Superintendent of Schools, said the EFPBC would co-sponsor a traffic calming article. He just wants to see the EFPBC and Select Board on the same page, as he noted the MSBA wants the town to work together on the project.
The main concern from the board, though, involved the potential failure of a second ballot question; hence why they pushed to partner with the EFPBC knowing the town was unlikely to reject an override for a new school. In fact, Mucci alluded to favoring Goluboff’s initial proposal of working around the EFPBC except he shared concerns about the MSBA controlling the traffic improvements.
“The MSBA will allow us to combine projects,” Rudolph noted, “but they haven’t told us how they’ll be executed.”
While Mucci favored staying the course with a second article and second ballot question, as did the rest of the board, his main reason for voting against an operating override concerned all the money being tied into one project. Goluboff pointed out how it would still be if they kept it as a debt-exclusion override.
The change will necessitate a slight rewording of the motion for Town Meeting as the original language pointed toward a debt-exclusion override for the traffic improvements (the Lynch School project itself will remain a debt-exclusion override).
Even though the board agreed with the changes, vice-chair Anthea Brady wondered if it would preclude some people from supporting the overall Lynch project. Goluboff, though, said it would be a “missed opportunity” if they kept asking residents to approve $3M debt-exclusion overrides.
“Capital needs money; it’s worthwhile,” Bettencourt suggested, adding how the board should consider a School Stabilization Fund sometime in the future.
