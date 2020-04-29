WINCHESTER - The Waterfield Kitchen aka TWK is no more. The restaurant, located on Waterfield Road in Winchester (in the town center, connecting Church Street to Mystic Valley Parkway), received approval from the Select Board this week to change its name to The Spot Winchester.
Jill Mann, the attorney for TWK, said her client seeks to upgrade the establishment. However, this upgrade appears more like a tweak to make the restaurant more of a neighborhood place similar to a restaurant in Georgetown also called The Spot. She said the current look of The Waterfield Kitchen is elegant.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said he heard from other restaurant owners in the area who expressed concern about the change. They worried The Spot would copy similar concepts already in place in the area and suggested TWK signed some kind of agreement stating they wouldn’t do that.
Mann, though, said no type of agreement exists and even if it did, “this is simply a doing business as, a record keeping endeavor. (It) has nothing to do with changing the style.”
She added the owner would diversify the menu slightly but the restaurant would keep certain items like sushi and burgers. Technically, she noted, her client wouldn’t have to come in front of the board for just a menu change.
As for restrictions, Mann said the only restriction involved no loud, outdoor music.
“This is simply a change in name,” Mann stressed.
The board agreed and unanimously approved the name change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.