WINCHESTER - Town Comptroller Stacie Ward left the Select Board an update on the town’s budget through Oct. 31 at their latest meeting this week. She highlighted several areas within general fund revenue, general fund expenses, water & sewer, and recreation. They are:
General Fund revenue
• Motor vehicle & boat excise revenue is low compared to the budget at this time last year due to the fact that the first FY20 commitments won’t be processed until next February or March.
• The PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) revenue so far is the late FY19 payment from Winchester Hospital, received in August. The two sides are negotiating a new agreement for FY20.
• All estimated revenues at this time are pending final certification by the Department of Revenue (DOR). As part of the tax rate setting process, Ward wrote, the revenues will be rebalanced based on actual new growth, final state aid and comparisons to FY19 actuals (local receipts). The tax recap is usually finalized/approved by the DOR in early December.
• Indirects from the Enterprise Fund are posted quarterly up front; therefore, half of the indirects have been processed as of Oct. 31.
General Fund expenditures
• Ward wrote salary budgets are less than 33 percent spent, which is to be expected through October, meaning expenditures appear to be on target.
• Due to the nature of some of the departmental activity, the budgets will be spent more than the expected 33 percent. The Comptroller noted how health insurance is usually a month in advance for most policies, but November bills were paid on Nov. 1 instead of in October due to a delay in the receipt and review of the bills. The town also changed the Worker’s Comp process and now fund an account several months up front.
• Ward noted the supplemental FY20 budget article approved at Fall Town Meeting. She wrote how none of these budget changes have been accounted for in her report since the changes were effective in November. The changes relate to debt service (BAN pay down increase and interest decrease) and an increase across several departments for changes in telephone costs as a result of upgrading to a VOIP system.
• The Finance Committee has not made any Reserve Fund transfers in FY20 yet.
• Subsidies to the Enterprise Fund, she noted, are posted quarterly up front; therefore, half of the subsidies have been processed as of Oct. 31.
Water & Sewer
• Overall, the fund appears to be operating as planned, the Comptroller stated, and will meet budgeted targets, with the exception of user charge revenue. Based on the town’s initial analysis of the first two quarter bills, it seems the consumption is down compared to the same two quarters last year. Even through there was a rate increase voted to be in effect in for FY20, this was not enough to justify the increase in revenues that were budgeted. Fall Town Meeting addressed this issue in one of the articles (by reducing the estimated revenues and funding the budget with retained earnings), but this is only a short-term solution.
Ward acknowledged that further analysis of user charges, potential stormwater fees and reserves will be necessary to determined how to keep the fund sustainable knowing that costs are only going to increase.
• She added how Fall Town Meeting article aren’t reflected in her report because they went into effect in November.
Recreation Enterprise Fund
• Ward wrote the fund appears to be operating as planned and will meet budgeted targets. She also noted how there weren’t any Fall Town Meeting articles associated with the Recreation Department.
