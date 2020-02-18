WINCHESTER - On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the Winchester Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) further discussed the 40B River Street project (near the Woburn line) with Dennis Carlone, a private consultant reviewing this project, who talked about the peer review on design.
He said he’s had very good meetings with the development team who have been extremely productive and professional. The end result in the refinements that have been recommended have humanized the building and made it a better neighbor. He mentioned that the setback on the top floor near area homes has been increased which was one of the issues the board had previously brought up.
The concept of the building as a mill building he finds to be very appropriate. He added that the new wings that were built off of the building have added richness to the overall project. His concerns can be easily remedied. The garage portion is well located, but the concrete block needs to be looked at.
He added that the intent of the development team to add screening at the openings for vines to grow is good, but the extent of it should be around the whole garage. He feels these things, however, can be easily worked out.
He mentioned the roof design has been simplified, which is even more cost-effective. It was a little erratic and now it’s more of a background.
“That extra lip at the top of the building says it's residential but also hides the mechanical equipment from any view,” he stated.
He added it is a more elegant design with just simple modifications. The landscape designs have a lot of merit but he knows that will evolve, as well as the elevations, when they get into design development.
In conclusion, he stated that he applauds what has been done. He noted it is just building on the original concept, both by simplifying and enriching. He agrees that this project should be moved forward and should obtain its permit. He made a list at the end of his memo to the board of areas that need a little follow-up, and said he is happy to help in any way.
The board will continue the discussion on this project on Monday, March 2.
