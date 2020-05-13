WINCHESTER - Like the weather in New England, the Winchester budget for FY21 seems to change daily.
According to Town Manager Lisa Wong, she projects a $134M budget for the coming fiscal year. The biggest budget driver involves the school department. She said they could see a near five percent decrease in Ch. 70 funding due to the pandemic (the School Committee believes a worst-case scenario would entail a six percent decrease).
Regardless of what happens, Wong mentioned there would be a temporary freeze on spending. However, some budget items will increase, such as health care, and there’s little the town can do about it. In the upcoming FY21 budget, $12.15M goes to health care (a four percent increase over FY20).
For other line items, the town has more control. Wong projected general government to see a 20 percent reduction in revenue over FY20 depending on local aid (other than Ch. 70). She said local receipts could see a four percent reduction over what she originally budgeted. That number would actually be slightly conservative, according to the Town Manager, and 10 percent below what the town actually collected in FY19 (FY20 hasn’t ended yet, so Wong used FY19 actuals).
New growth could also see a slight reduction of five to 15 percent, though the Town Manager admitted she has yet to see any slow down.
On the expense side, Wong called it “highly variable” due to revenue estimates. She originally estimated a 10 percent increase for the budget for general government to add additional hours and new positions. Instead, Wong now has to remove several of those positions and cut back on some of the hours.
The Sustainability Director position, at $85,000 per year, is now on hold as is a comptroller position. While she plans to keep extra hours in the building department it doesn’t appear the Planning Board will obtain a full-time planner. Things will remain status quo, she said.
The legal budget will increase by $50,000, but the IT budget will decrease by $30,000. The library, which has a minimum budget requirement to maintain state accreditation, will just make it at $21,000 above the minimum. The library, though, said they would be willing to cut that $21,000 if necessary. Wong said they couldn’t cut staff, as that would increase unemployment costs. They could cut expenses, though.
Not surprisingly, the Board of Health budget will increase due to the pandemic. However, as Select Board member Susan Verdicchio pointed out, during a pandemic that’s “one board (whose budget) you can justidy increasing.”
Public safety, on the other hand, could see a decrease especially if the town chooses not to hire four new firefighters at $76,000 per firefighter. The Police Department could save the town money with one retirement and two less officers (one was for the school department) and a half-time dispatcher (as the volume of calls has decreased).
There is FEMA grant money available for FY21 and with another round of civil service tests in September where the town could potentially have an option of filling some vacancies, grant money could be a necessity. The FEMA grants are for three years with the federal government paying 75 percent for the first two years and the town paying 65 percent in year three. The town is currently in the second year of the grant (the year runs from February - February).
The original DPW budget had two new positions, but the new budget removes those positions plus an additional $70,000.
Going forward, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff suggested planning months at a time and not years. He also suggested moving the Master Plan to fall Town Meeting.
Wong did note that upcoming budgets could see a shortfall of $1M for FY22 and as much as $5M for FY24. As June Town Meeting inches closer, the budget should continue to take shape, although more changes could occur.
