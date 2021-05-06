WINCHESTER - Before debating articles 6 and 8 on Monday night, Town Meeting passed the “consent agenda,” which make up several articles that rarely receive any discussion. This year, those articles were 9, 10, 12, 13, and 25-28.
Article 9
This article asks Town Meeting to transfer from Free Cash, or other available funds, a sum of money to supplement or reduce appropriations previously voted for FY21 budgets.
This article contains three motions: to transfer $134,241.96 from Free Cash to the DPW Snow & Ice Personal Service Budget Account 0141711; transfer $101,966.07 from Free Cash and $11,365.87 from the FY21 DPW Snow & Ice Equipment Budget 0141713 to the FY21 DPW Snow & Ice Personal Service Budget Account 0141711; and transfer $25,000 from Free Cash to the FY21 Legal Expense Budget Account 0115102.
Article 10
This article asks Town Meeting to transfer from Free Cash $5,000 to pay bills incurred in prior fiscal years, this one for the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.
Article 12
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate $12,000 from the Parking Meter Fund to the Wedgemere Parking Account #0396912 and the Town Center Parking Account #0396942 to pay for parking meter equipment and all related costs, maintenance of parking lots, and other costs associated with the collection and enforcement of parking ticket revenues at the Wedgemere and Downtown parking lots.
Article 13
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate $211,605.55 from the PEG Access and Cable Related Fund to pay for PEG access service programming, monitoring the cable operator’s compliance with the franchise agreement and preparing for renewal of the cable franchise license including any associated expert and legal services. $191,605.55 of which will be used for PEG access service programming and $20,000 for capital funding purposes.
Article 25
This article asks Town Meeting to raise and appropriate $30,000 to the Building Stabilization Fund established under Chapter 69 of the Acts of 2002.
Article 26
This article asks Town Meeting to fix the maximum amount that may be spent during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, for the revolving funds established in Winchester’s bylaws for certain departments, boards, committees, agencies or officers in accordance with Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44, Section 53E1⁄2.
Those funds include the Archival Center ($5,000), energy use ($95,000), Board of Health clinics ($100,000), grass fields ($50,000), synthetic fields ($50,000) and the Historical Commission ($5,000).
Article 27
This article asks Town Meeting to authorize the treasurer, with the approval of the town manager and the Select Board, to borrow money from time to time in anticipation of revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 in accordance with Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44, Section 4, and to issue a note or notes therefor, payable within one year, and to renew any note or notes as may be given for a period of less than one year in accordance with Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44, Section 17.
Article 28
This article asks Town Meeting to raise and appropriate a sum of money to be used with such sum as may be made available from Massachusetts Department of Transportation for maintenance, repair, alteration, relocation or other improvements of town ways, and to authorize the Select Board to acquire by purchase, gift, eminent domain or otherwise, any necessary easements or other interests in land therefor, and for the payment of damages and expenses in connection therewith, as well as to authorize the transfer and use for said purposes of any unused balances.
