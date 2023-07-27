WINCHESTER - The town still has American Rescue Plan Act money to spend and the Select Board recently spent time trying to decide the best course of action.
At their next meeting on Monday, July 31, the board expects to hear from Pete Lawson from the DPW with an update on the status of the town’s playgrounds. Previously, the board discussed using ARPA funds to make repairs and upgrades to the various playgrounds around town as some of them appear in need of some TLC.
To help, the board did strike an agreement with Eversource to receive $200,000 for Leonard Field work. However, according to a study discussed at a previous meeting that looked at the town’s four major fields and those connected to schools, each area showed a number of deficiencies, from fencing to shade to surfacing and equipment. Ambrose School features problems with slides, decking and swings while Lincoln School has issues with decking and equipment. Muraco School has no shade protection, missing labels and issues with ADA compatibility.
Lawson and a working group spent time coming up with cost estimates, and when he returns on Monday he could share those with the board.
Regardless, the board needs a plan on how to best spend the town’s remaining ARPA funding, as Select Board member Michael Bettencourt noted. He added how “all the projects sound good,” including the possible purchase of solar panels for the soon-to-be constructed Lynch School.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph reminded the board she had a spreadsheet that listed some of the projects; however, those projects weren’t ranked. Bettencourt suggested the board come up with a capital-like ranking process. (Some of the projects the board chooses not to fund through ARPA may wind up in the capital queue.)
Select Board member John Fallon proposed using some money for socially-related stuff, some for what he called “fun” stuff, like playgrounds, and leave the rest for the so-called “boring” stuff. Bettencourt said they should identity capital eligible projects, which could include some of the town’s playgrounds. (ARPA money won’t be enough to cover all the playgrounds that need assistance, even with the additional Leonard Field money.)
“We should look for necessary items,” Bettencourt proposed, “and see a list of projects and what they cost.”
He added how the town could find out which would be Community Preservation Act eligible (should the town approve the CPA in the fall of 2024) and what other funding sources exist.
Vice-chair Anthea Brady noted how a “fun” project could also benefit the health and safety of residents, like repairing the town’s playgrounds.
The board did make one move, at the request of the town manager, to rescind $233,000 for COVID testing and reallocate $75,000 to the health department.
