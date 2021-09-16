WINCHESTER - The Select Board held a public hearing this week and approved the installation of two stop signs on Lawson Road as it intersects with Jefferson Road (thereby making Jefferson Road the thru street). The area is located near the Medford line.
The board made the approval at the recommendation of the Traffic Review Committee and Town Engineer Beth Rudolph. Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio said the signs “made a lot of sense.”
They, in fact, made so much sense the DPW installed them before the board even made the vote. Rudolph, therefore, called this a “retroactive” vote, noting the DPW installed the signs already “by accident.”
DPW Director Jay Gill apologized for the mix-up, but said the location was a great place for the two stop signs and the DPW was in favor.
When asked about the possibility of a four-way stop in the area, Verdicchio said it doesn’t meet the requirements.
Since it was a public hearing, a resident called in to ask about possibly trimming some of the trees in the area to make it easier for motorists passing through the intersection. Gill said he would look into it, though the town might need permission if the trees are on private property (unless it’s considered a public safety hazard, which it might be).
